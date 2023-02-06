 Skip to main content
Girls prep basketball: Sylacauga's long-range shooting hits target in area tourney

Sylacauga girls

Sylacauga rolled into Thursday's area finals.

SYLACAUGA — Never in their wildest dreams did the Sylacauga Aggies believe they could shoot like this.

The Sylacauga High girls played at a breakneck pace and beat the Jemison Panthers 77-53 in the Class 5A, Area 8 girls basketball tournament semifinals Monday night. The Aggies did their best work by far with a 35-9 run in the third quarter.

