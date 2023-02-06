Girls prep basketball: Sylacauga's long-range shooting hits target in area tourney

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
SYLACAUGA — Never in their wildest dreams did the Sylacauga Aggies believe they could shoot like this.
The Sylacauga High girls played at a breakneck pace and beat the Jemison Panthers 77-53 in the Class 5A, Area 8 girls basketball tournament semifinals Monday night. The Aggies did their best work by far with a 35-9 run in the third quarter.
Sylacauga High transformed a 32-31 deficit into a 66-41 lead. The Aggies opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers from sophomore guard Journey Smith and senior Hadyn Owens.
At the 5:13 mark of the third period, Sylacauga High got another 3-point basket from Owens. And Smith came back with another 3-pointer a minute later for a 51-34 Aggie lead.
Sylacauga's Kylie Hale drives the baseline to the basket.