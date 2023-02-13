Girls prep basketball: Sylacauga survives in OT for first regional spot since 2017

SYLACAUGA — Nobody can say Sylacauga's girls can't win a tough game.
Four days after winning the Class 5A, Area 8 championship by beating Clay Central by a point, the Aggies rallied from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter of a sub-regional showdown to beat Valley 55-52 in overtime.
This clinches Sylacauga's first trip to regionals since 2017. According to the AHSAA book, Sylacauga (13-18) will play Monday at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.
"We've been trying to get to this point for quite a while," Sylacauga coach Victor Smith said. "I'm extremely excited for the kids and the community and the school. I don't even know how it feels right now. It's new territory for us."
Sylacauga guard Journey Smith was especially big in the victory as she scored 27 points. She hit a 3-pointer at the start of overtime to give the Aggies the lead for good. Earlier, when Valley shot out to a 38-32 lead early in the fourth quarter, Smith made back-to-back baskets to cut the advantage to two.
Later, with 59 seconds left in regulation and Valley up 45-44, Smith made another basket for a Sylacauga lead.
"Journey is one of those kids that she seems to be coasting a lot, but the bigger the game, the bigger the moment, the bigger she is," Victor Smith said. "She'll make some mistakes in there, but I'll tell you what, she's a gamer. I couldn't be more proud of her."
She wasn't the only player to do something big. After Smith's baskets cut Valley's lead to 38-36, Destinee Ealy sank a 3-pointer with 4:16 to play, putting Sylacauga up 39-38.
Then after Smith made the go-ahead basket for a 45-44 lead, the Aggies’ defense fought off Valley shot attempts on three different possessions to end regulation. All Valley could get was a tying free throw by Kenda Watson with 16.7 seconds to go.
In overtime, Sylacauga made 5 of 6 from the foul line to ice the victory, including 1 of 2 by Kylie Hale, 2 of 2 by Smith and 2 of 2 by Ealy.
"Very proud of them," Victor Smith said. "That's something we talk about. You're not going to win these games at this level without defense, rebounding and free throws."
This marked yet another critical win at a critical time for the Aggies, who played a tough early-season schedule. For the year, they're 13-18, but they went 6-0 in the Area 8 regular season and now have three straight postseason wins.
"That's what the early schedule was all about, and playing these tough teams down the stretch like Valley is going to help out a lot because not everybody is going to let us run on them. We better know how to play half-court offense," Victor Smith said.
Ealy finished with 12 points, while Hadyn Owens added seven. Hale had four.
For Valley, Aniyah Robinson had 22 points while making 6 of 7 foul shots. Kayden Dooley had 11 points while making 7 of 8 from the line.
