Girls prep basketball: Sylacauga survives in OT for first regional spot since 2017

Sylacauga vs. Valley

Sylacauga's Jaila Nix (10) grabs a rebound away from Valley's Aniyah Robinson.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — Nobody can say Sylacauga's girls can't win a tough game.

Four days after winning the Class 5A, Area 8 championship by beating Clay Central by a point, the Aggies rallied from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter of a sub-regional showdown to beat Valley 55-52 in overtime.

