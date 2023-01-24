 Skip to main content
Girls prep basketball: Machen knocks down 18, but Lincoln falls

Lincoln vs. Alexandria girls

Lincolns Aubrey Machen drives to the basket at home against Alexandria Tuesday night.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

LINCOLN — Aubrey Machen is more than a prolific basketball player for the Lincoln High girls.

Machen, the eighth-grade slasher, driver and jump shooter, is also a leader. And Machen wanted nothing more than to propel the Golden Bears to an upset of Alexandria High School.