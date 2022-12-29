 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls prep basketball: Glencoe pounds Comer in Classic finals

B.B. Comer girls

B.B. Comer fell to Glencoe on Thursday in the Comer Christmas Classic Tournament finals.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — As defeats go, this was particularly ugly.

It was furthermore unexpected, and the Tiger girls were almost at a loss for words.