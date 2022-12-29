Girls prep basketball: Glencoe pounds Comer in Classic finals

SYLACAUGA — As defeats go, this was particularly ugly.
It was furthermore unexpected, and the Tiger girls were almost at a loss for words.
Almost, but not quite. B.B. Comer junior guard Aniyah Dates was not pleased with anything, particularly the Tigers’ 50-16 loss to Glencoe in the girls championship matchup in the Comer Christmas Classic on Thursday afternoon.
“We forced the ball, and we didn’t get back on defense. We ran out of gas,” the 5-foot-3 Dates said.
There was nothing that the B.B. Comer girls did well in the title game. The Tigers led just twice all day, both times in the first quarter, in the basketball game.
The last lead of the game for the Tiger girls was at 7-6 with 5:23 left in the first quarter. Dates canned a five-foot jumper for the go-ahead score.
After that there was very little to praise for the Comer High girls, whose record dipped to 3-5 on this tournament afternoon in the Tiger gymnasium. The Tigers trailed 15-7 after one period of play, and it got much worse after that for B.B. Comer.
“They outhustled us, and our fundamentals were hurting,” Comer High girls basketball coach Michael Hale said.
The Tigers did get a layup from freshman center Chrisdasia Wilson at the 3:38 mark of the second period, but Comer was down, 19-11.
There was a smorgasbord of deficits in the tournament championship contest for the Tigers. The Glencoe girls outplayed the Tigers from the first period to the final buzzer in the fourth quarter.
The Yellow Jackets, who improved to 11-5, made B.B. Comer play at their pace. The Tigers were out of sorts and late to the tournament party.
Glencoe played “lights out” basketball, and that included a 17-point lead at 28-11 in the second quarter.
“We were engaged. We locked in. We rotated and boxed out. We got back on defense, and we rebounded,” Yellow Jackets head coach Blake Badgett said.
Senior guard Jaxson Sizemore of Glencoe was roaming free, and she was unguardable. Sizemore rattled in 24 points off steals, layups and sizzling hot perimeter shooting.
Even with a 3-point basket from Comer’s Aniyah Dates in the third period, the Tiger girls were still in a 30-13 hole.
And Sizemore kept shooting and leading for the unstoppable Glencoe girls. Sizemore scored again off a steal and a lay-in in the fourth stanza as the Yellow Jackets thundered to a 40-15 advantage with 5:35 left.
Senior forward Hailey Hanners, the 5-foot-10 board-crasher, also checked in with eight points for the Yellow Jackets. And the B.B. Comer girls had more questions than answers.
But the Tigers still tallied eight points with Dates and six points with senior guard Aliyah Gaddis.
As bad as Comer played, they kept on running the floor and playing hard. The Tiger girls are still a formidable team. There are more wins out there for coach Michael Hale and the B.B. Comer girls.