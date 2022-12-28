Girls prep basketball: Gaddis goes for 24, Comer beats Wildcats

SYLACAUGA — Confidence is a powerful thing.
Just ask the B.B. Comer High School girls basketball team. The Tigers can go from ice cold to steamy hot in a matter of minutes.
Comer did that with apparent basketball ease. After failing to score for nearly three minutes to open the game, B.B. Comer’s girls came back with a total demolition of Shelby County in a 55-29 almost-routine rout in the first round of the Comer Christmas Classic on Wednesday afternoon.
“We were moving and getting pumped up. We passed the ball around, and shots were going in,” said B.B. Comer senior guard Aliyah Gaddis, who poured in 24 points.
The win moved the Tigers (3-4) to the finals against Glencoe on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Gaddis’ first basket of the afternoon was a 3-point net-shredder with 2:49 left in the first period. The Tigers rallied for a 12-6 lead.
But that was just the beginning of some torrid shooting for the Comer girls. The Tigers went the layup route with Gaddis for a 16-6 lead in the second period.
Gaddis followed with a steal and a layup with 6:02 remaining in the first half. B.B. Comer now led by a dozen points at 18-6. Gaddis also buried a 3-pointer in the second period.
That was followed by a steal and a layup from Tiger junior guard Aniyah Dates with 2:57 to go in the opening half of play.
B.B. Comer was staked to a 23-9 lead.
“We were in the right spot," Comer girls head basketball coach Michael Hale said. "We played defense. We moved the ball, and we competed. We had two good guards (on the floor).”
And from late in the second period to early in the third quarter, Dates made four straight hoops, all layups. Dates and the 5-foot-6 Gaddis combined for 39 points on the afternoon.
Dates had 15 points all by herself.
Gaddis also stroked a 3-pointer to crank the Tiger lead to 37-19 with 4:04 left in the third period. B.B. Comer rolled to an 18-point advantage.
Aniyah Dates also scored on a putback in the fourth period to give the Tiger girls a 48-19 advantage. Shelby County was running in circles.
“We couldn’t get a break, and we were out of breath,” Shelby County sophomore sharpshooter Daleigh Griffin said.
She still swished through 10 points for the Wildcats.
