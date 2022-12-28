 Skip to main content
Girls prep basketball: Gaddis goes for 24, Comer beats Wildcats

B.B. Comer

Comer's Aniyah Dates drives to the basket against Shelby County.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — Confidence is a powerful thing.

Just ask the B.B. Comer High School girls basketball team. The Tigers can go from ice cold to steamy hot in a matter of minutes.