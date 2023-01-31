 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls prep basketball: Brown's 28 points energizes Winterboro

Winterboro-Shelby Co girls-bc07.jpg

Katelyn Brown heads upcourt Tuesday against Shelby County.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

WINTERBORO — Katelyn Brown is as unselfish as she is unstoppable.

The Winterboro freshman guard plays the game to win, and she doesn’t want to be a one-girl team either. But sooner or later the ball does wind up in the hands of the best player on the court. Most of the time, that just happens to be No. 4.