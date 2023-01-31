Girls prep basketball: Brown's 28 points energizes Winterboro

WINTERBORO — Katelyn Brown is as unselfish as she is unstoppable.
The Winterboro freshman guard plays the game to win, and she doesn’t want to be a one-girl team either. But sooner or later the ball does wind up in the hands of the best player on the court. Most of the time, that just happens to be No. 4.
And that is Brown, the unflappable fast break machine, for the Bulldogs’ girls basketball quintet. The Bulldogs were back in action and back on the mark Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs were led by the uncanny Brown once again as they blasted the Shelby County girls 54-22 inside the friendly confines at Winterboro High School.
It was Brown who sang the loudest and scored the most with 28 points. She made a living at the glass, under the iron and just in back of the 3-point line.
But all that Brown really cared about was beating the Shelby County Wildcats. And the Winterboro High girls took suggestions from Brown as they won the game.
“We played as a team,” said Brown, the steady Bulldog fan favorite. "We broke their press, and we got to the goal. We also helped out on defense, and we came up with some steals."
Brown unloaded a 3-point hoop to hand Winterboro its first lead of the game at the 5:10 mark of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs trailed just once all evening, and that was just 42 seconds into the game. It was smooth skiing from that point on for Winterboro.
Bulldogs senior forward Kya Brown was a first-half factor, too, pumping in a 3-point basket for a WHS 26-6 lead with 4:26 left in the second stanza. Winterboro High freshman Katelyn Jones also scored on a 4-foot floater for a 30-8 Bulldog advantage with 1:40 remaining in the first half.
“We hit our shots,” Winterboro High girls basketball coach Lamonyn Burney said. "We pressed the ball, and we got Katelyn Brown going."
Brown would be heard from again with a 5-foot bucket in the third stanza and with a 3-point basket in the fourth period.
“Winterboro has multiple ball handlers and multiple scorers,” Shelby County head coach Ashley Phillips said.
The most reliable scorers that the Wildcats had on the floor were senior guard Maleah Hale (seven points) and eighth-grade guard Morgan Arnold (10 points). Cadence Connell, a freshman center, also buried a 3-pointer in the second half for Shelby County.
“We could have hung with them, but we were missing two players. Winterboro was fast,” the 5-foot-10 Connell said.