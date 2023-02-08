 Skip to main content
Girls prep basketball: B.B. Comer rejects Isabella, takes area championship

bb comer v isabella - girls basketball area championship 002 tw.jpg

B.B. Comer's Aniyah Dates drives to the basket, guarded by Isabella's Lexi Higgins.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — Yes, they cut down the net afterwards.

It was the right thing to do. After all, B.B. Comer’s girls won just the second area basketball championship in school history Wednesday night.

