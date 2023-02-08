Girls prep basketball: B.B. Comer rejects Isabella, takes area championship

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
SYLACAUGA — Yes, they cut down the net afterwards.
It was the right thing to do. After all, B.B. Comer’s girls won just the second area basketball championship in school history Wednesday night.
What the Tigers did was hold off Isabella 62-52 for the Class 2A, Area 7 girls basketball title in the intimate and lively Comer gymnasium. Next up, B.B. Comer (12-8) will host a sub-regional game Monday.
Only one overzealous spectator got kicked out of the gym, too, for way too much enthusiasm. That fan was pulling for the Isabella Mustangs, who never did gallop at full speed against the Comer Tigers.
“This is playoff season,” the area tournament MVP, Aliyah Gaddis of B.B. Comer, said.
The games are going to get heated and furious. The Isabella-Comer contest certainly did.
“We got focused. We played some great defense, and we hustled,” said Gaddis, who uncorked 32 points in the area championship game.
The contest was hanging by a thread entering the third quarter, however. Isabella High was on top 28-27, thanks to a layup from Mustang junior forward Makayla Logan with 48 seconds left in the first half.
The game and the area championship was there for the taking. So naturally the Tigers took it.
B.B. Comer battled tooth and (rusty) nail in the third period. The lead changed hands on a frequent basis, so did the momentum.
B.B. Comer’s girls took a 29-28 lead on a putback from junior guard Aniyah Dates early in the third quarter. Isabella standout Lexi Higgins promptly answered with a 3-pointer, her 80th of the season, to give the Mustangs a two-point lead at 31-29.
B.B. Comer's Aliyah Gaddis aims a jump shot as Isabella's Deasia Wilson comes on to block.
B.B. Comer's Aliyah Gaddis aims a jump shot as Isabella's Deasia Wilson comes on to block.
B.B. Comer's Aniyah Dates drives to the basket, guarded by Isabella's Lexi Higgins.
B.B. Comer's Aniyah Dates drives to the basket, guarded by Isabella's Olivia Day.
B.B. Comer's Rebecca Walls drives the baseline, guarded by Isabella's Olivia Day.
B.B. Comer's Londyn Glasper goes in for a layup.
B.B. Comer girl's basketball head coach Michael Hale on the sidelines during the area championship.
B.B. Comer's Aniyah Dates lets loose a three as Isabella's Lexi Higgins comes on the block.
B.B. Comer's Aliyah Gaddis drives down the court to the basket spliting the Isabella defenders, Olivia Day and Deasia Wilson.
The B.B. Comer bench celebrates after a basket.
B.B. Comer's Dasia Wilson goes up to the basket as Isabella's Makayla Logan defends.
The B.B. Comer bench celebrates after a basket.
Coach Hale is fired up during the Area Championship.
B.B. Comer's Dasia Wilson goes up to the basket as Isabella's Makayla Logan defends.
B.B. Comer's Ever Harris fights to the basket guarded by Isabella's Makayla Logan.
B.B. Comer's Aliyah Gaddis drives the baseline to the basket guarded by Isabella's Olivia Day.
B.B. Comer's Aniyah Dates drives to the basket, guarded by Isabella's Deasia Wilson
Aliyah Gaddis receives 2A Area 7 Tournament MVP award.
The B.B. Comer girls celebrate winning the 2023 2A Area 7 Tournament Championship on Wednesday February 8.
The B.B. Comer girls celebrate winning the 2023 2A Area 7 Tournament Championship on Wednesday February 8.
2023 2A Area 7 All Area Team Isabella - Deasia Wilson, Makayla Logan, Amelia Fjeldstad B.B. Comer - Aniyah Dates, Aliyah Gaddis, Damen Davis, Dasia Wilson
B.B. Comer Lady Tigers crowned Champions of the 2A Area 7 Tournament.
Higgins was fouled on the play, and she proceeded to knock down the free throw for what turned into a four-point play. Isabella High was now ahead by three points at 32-29.
The Mustangs would lead just once more in the game despite getting a 10-foot hoop from Logan with just over four minutes left in the third period. B.B. Comer kept scrapping and running from baseline-to-baseline.
The Comer girls struck oil, too, with a 43-34 lead with 1:20 left in the third stanza. The Tigers got five straight hoops from Gaddis. She also stroked an emotionally-lifting 3-pointer to shut down the third quarter.
Gaddis and the Tigers had a 46-38 advantage. Isabella, 14-10 on the season, was hopelessly behind the rest of the game. Comer insisted.
“We stayed connected. Everyone on our team had a job, and we got more (offensive) looks,” Tiger sophomore center Chrisdasia Wilson said.
As for her, the 5-foot-11 Wilson got her full quota of rebounds. She also blocked two shots against Mustangs star Makayla Logan in the second half. Logan still ended up with 25 points.
But the Comer girls won the area basketball championship.
“They were aggressive, and we let up on defense. We competed, but we were in the wrong position,” Isabella’s Lexi Higgins said.
For the most part, B.B. Comer was where it was supposed to be, including cutting down the net after winning the Area 7 title.
It must have been nice, and it was.
“We ran Isabella off the 3-point line,” Tigers head coach Michael Hale said. "Our girls were hungry. We have speed and tenacity. We deserve to be here."
B.B. Comer’s girls just might be the best 12-8 high school basketball team in Alabama. The Tigers have got some intangibles out on the court, for sure.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.