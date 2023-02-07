Girls prep basketball: B.B. Comer polishes off Central Coosa

SYLACAUGA — Welcome to the basketball postseason, B.B. Comer.
SYLACAUGA — Welcome to the basketball postseason, B.B. Comer.
The Tigers played loose and relaxed. They looked like a team that is destined to get on a late-season roll.
B.B. Comer High School demolished Central Coosa 60-33 in the Class 2A, Area 7 girls basketball tournament semifinals Monday afternoon on the Tiger hardwood.
In effect, the Comer girls put on a basketball clinic, from Aliyah Gaddis’ steals, to Aniyah Dates’ up-tempo baskets, to sophomore center Dasia Wilson's board work on the defensive glass.
And don't forget the hustle plays from Tigers senior forward Ever Harris.
"We are a real good team. Our speed made a difference, and we were stealing the ball," B.B. Comer head girls coach Michael Hale said.
His Tigers are 11-8 and heading in the right direction. Comer had a variety of leads in the first period, from 15-0, to 21-3, to 25-9.
With that comes confidence and, of course, some Gaddis and Dates layups. Don't forget the Ever Harris floor burns either. Harris scrambled for numerous 50-50 balls on the floor.
The Tiger aggression was showing, along with an Aniyah Dates four-foot floater, which pushed the B.B. Comer lead to 29-10 early in the second quarter.
"We're a fast team that gets back on defense," Dates said.
The Tigers also gladly took a 34-11 lead after a Gaddis 3-pointer at the 5:27 mark in the second period. Gaddis went for the steals and layups in the third quarter, too.
Dates and Gaddis ran the break with precision. B.B. Comer sprinted to a 51-25 lead in the third period.
The Tigers also capped off the game with a nine-point fourth period. Dates and Gaddis scored whenever they wished with 28 and 22 points, respectively.
Central Coosa was on the short end of the score from the first quarter to the fourth period. But the Cougars got a hard-earned nine points from freshman forward Queen Ballard.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.
