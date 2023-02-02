Girls prep basketball: B.B. Comer girls thump TCC Tigers on senior night

SYLACAUGA — Aliyah Gaddis was one happy girl.
The senior guard for the B.B. Comer girls soaked up a monumental basketball win on senior night as the Tigers beat Talladega County Central’s girls 51-30 on Wednesday evening on the Comer home floor.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 12:21 am
There were more than enough flowers, buckets and hugs to go around for Gaddis and the B.B. Comer girls. They are an improving 10-8 basketball team.
“We played team ball,” Gaddis said on this victorious night at B.B. Comer. "We’re coming together. We moved the ball and played great defense."
The Tigers could not get rid of the smiles on their winning faces either.
“We focused and bonded,” Comer senior guard Kayleigh Thomas said. "We hustled, and we wanted it more. Senior night is a big deal. It’s a milestone."
That wasn’t all she was feeling and saying.
“We have a really good team,” Thomas said.
The B.B. Comer girls made a positive impression, beginning with a sunny first quarter. The senior-loving Tigers went on an 18-6 run in that first period.
The Comer girls never looked back after that. Even with some timely layups from Talladega County Central junior center Mahogani Evans, the visitors had a hard time shrinking the B.B. Comer lead.
Gaddis and B.B. Comer junior guard Aniyah Dates led the Tigers to a 29-6 advantage in the second quarter. The Comer girls also opened up a 34-11 lead by halftime.
“We did things the right way," Tigers head coach Michael Hale said. "We competed as a team, and we finished the job.
Dates and Gaddis kept applying the pressure, too, and they never let up. Dates crammed through 19 points on the night. Gaddis followed with 18 points.
And a Dates steal and layup expanded the Comer lead to 40-11 with 5:46 left in the third period. Talladega County Central could not catch B.B. Comer, not even with 10 points each from TCC’s Icelynn Gooden and eighth-grade forward Shanijah Smith.
The methodical Mahogani Evans also scored six points for the Central Tigers. There was just too much fanfare and jump shots from B.B. Comer, however.
“We were hitting on all cylinders. We opened the game up,” Hale said.
