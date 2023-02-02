 Skip to main content
Girls prep basketball: B.B. Comer girls thump TCC Tigers on senior night

bb comer v tcchs girls basketball 002 tw.jpg

B.B. Comer girls basketball coach Michael Hale speaks to his team during a timeout.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — Aliyah Gaddis was one happy girl.

The senior guard for the B.B. Comer girls soaked up a monumental basketball win on senior night as the Tigers beat Talladega County Central’s girls 51-30 on Wednesday evening on the Comer home floor.