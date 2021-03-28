GIrls basketball: Three area players earn ASWA all-state honors

Three girls players from The Daily Home’s coverage area made the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state basketball team, which was released Sunday.
Winterboro’s Kya Brown was selected third-team all-state selection. Brown, a sophomore guard, averaged 15.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Lady Bulldogs. Brown also got it done on the defensive end of the court as she recorded 5.6 blocks and 4.2 steals per game.
Winterboro had a historic 2020-2021 season. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 23-1 record. Winterboro fell to Samson 57-35 in the semifinals of the class 1A Southeast regional tournament.
The Bulldogs were dominant with Brown on the court. Winterboro went 17-0 in the games that she started in this season. The talented guard missed or played sparingly in the last six games of the season due to an illness.
Talladega County Central’s Faith Johnson was a third-team pick.
Johnson averaged 21 points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals per game for the Fighting Tigers.
This was Johnson’s third all-state selection. Last season, she also was third-team selection.
Johnson led TC Central to a 14-10 record. The Fighting Tigers fell to Georgiana 64-62 in the semifinals of the Class 1A Southeast regional tournament. Johnson scored 34 points against Georgiana.
B.B. Comer’s Raven McCain earned third-team all-state honors in Class 2A. The senior guard averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds and 3,9 steals per game for the Tigers.
Comer had a successful 2020-2021 season as they finished with a 17-8 record. McCain was vital to Comer’s success. McCain scored 31 points to lead B.B. Comer to a 54-39 victory over Vincent in the Class 2A, Area 8 championship game.
The area championship was the first one in program history. It also ensures the Tigers' second-ever appearance in the playoffs. The Tigers fell to Lanett 76-55 in the 2A Southeast sub-regional game.