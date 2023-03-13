 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls basketball: Sylacauga's Smith ready to journey to elite hoops camp

Journey Smith

Journey Smith (3) averaged 16 points and nine rebounds for Sylacauga this past season.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — The girl is going places.

Journey Smith’s star is shining, and her basketball reputation is on the rise.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.