Gaddis shines as B.B. Comer overwhelms Fayetteville

SYLACAUGA — Almost three minutes had passed in the second quarter since Aliyah Gaddis’ last scoring play when her coach, Michael Hale, called her over for a quick pep talk during B.B. Comer’s 62-43 victory over Fayetteville (2-6) on Friday night.
“They are saying right now that you can’t score,” Hale said. “Right now, I believe them, go score.”
Within seconds Gaddis dribbled down court and released the ball without stopping for a 3-point shot that swished straight through the net. She then followed that shot up with another successful 3-point attempt on the very next possession.
After the game, Gaddis said knocking down consecutive 3-point shots was her favorite moment of the young season.
“I love getting challenged, when I get challenged, it push me to do better,” Gaddis said. “Drives me to do better and score more points.”
The scoring didn’t stop from there as Gaddis finished the quarter with 12 points and the game with a team-high 36, which matches her scoring total from Friday’s 58-44 loss to Childersburg.
Gaddis’ early season success is even more remarkable, considering her family decided to keep her out of basketball last season due to concerns about playing during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s an excitement to watch her go. … Just to watch a kid be in her element, and she’s happy about it,” Hale said. “She almost passed out on the court one time (tonight). I had to call timeout and ask her are you okay. She said, ‘I can’t breathe.’ ‘Well, stop running.’ She said, ‘I can’t.’”
What to know
— B.B. Comer point guard Aniyah Dates and Londyn Glasper finished second and third on the team, respectively, with 11 and 8 points. Glasper was also a force for the Tigers on the glass, collecting at least half a dozen rebounds.
— Despite Gaddis’ big night, B.B. Comer struggled to pull away from the Wolves for most of the evening. The Tigers led by 31-30 at the end of the first half. B.B. Comer used a 10-4 run to pull away for good during the last half of the third quarter. At the start of the fourth, the Tigers led 52-36.
— One reason Fayetteville hung around so long was the play of Hallie Jo Deloach, who led the team with 14 points. She was joined in double figures by Leah Platt, who finished with 10 points.
Who said
— Hale on the pep talk he gave Gaddis: “They were running a box-and-one on Aniyah, and I looked at them, and I said they don’t know that you scored 36 points the other night. Go show them.”
— Fayetteville coach Jason Jacks on Deloach: “She comes in, and she makes a big difference. We are kind of at a point where we are looking for some leadership to step up. … really Hallie Jo has made a big difference for us.”
— Gaddis on pulling away in the second half: “We didn’t like that tight game. Me, I knew I had to go out there and do better. That 31-30 I didn’t like that, so I had to go out there and show them how I play.”