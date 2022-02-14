Freshman leads Childersburg to fifth-straight regional with victory over Piedmont

CHILDERSBURG — Rakiya Spell has a reputation for showing up when Childersburg needs her the most. The freshman lived up to that during Monday night’s 46-42 win over Piedmont in the Class 3A Northeast sub-regional.
“She shows up in the biggest moments, and she always shows up in games like this,” Childersburg coach Sy Butler said. “She stays ready. She is the type of player where she is confident no matter what the box score looks like. … That is just who Rakiya is. She’s not afraid of the moment.”
Spell scored 11 of her team-high 16 points in the second quarter, but she still managed to make an impact late, scoring three points at the free-throw line and grabbing all three of her rebounds in the final four minutes of the game.
“I told myself I had to step up because everybody was getting fouls and foul trouble and tired,” Spell said. “I had to step up and be the point guard that I had to be.”
While Spell put on a show on both ends of the floor, fellow freshman Shakira Harrison drilled the biggest shot of the night when she let one fly from behind the arc with 2:21 remaining in the game to put the Tigers up by one point.
“That was real big, we were just talking about that in the locker room,” Childersburg co-captain Jada Swain said. “When she made that 3, the whole team, we found our momentum. I think right after that we got a steal. … It was a big shot.”
Almost a minute before, Piedmont held a four-point lead thanks to a 10-0 run starting in the last minute of the third quarter.
After Harrison’s shot, Piedmont turned the ball over, allowing Spell to push the lead to two with a free throw. Then Swain forced a turnover in the final 45 seconds and added two more successful free throws, on two separate trips, inside the final 33 seconds of the game.
Piedmont also sent a player to the line during that time, but the attempt missed. Spell hauled in the rebound to help secure the victory.
“The biggest thing is we fought and we still fought and we never let up,” Piedmont coach Terrace Ridley said. “But the biggest thing is we are not a team that turns the ball over and doesn’t handle pressure as well as we did today. Big ups to Childersburg. They got after our butts, and they played harder than us.”
What to know
—The free-throw line wasn’t kind to either team on Monday. Childersburg finished 12 of 27 (44 percent). Spell was the team’s most consistent shooter at the line on all her first five attempts before missing her last three. Piedmont didn’t shoot quite as many, but still struggled, converting only six of 17 (35 percent).
—Swain finished the evening with 14 points, five rebounds and a team-high four steals. Childersburg sophomore Aubrey Foy finished third on the team in points with nine, but she paced the Tigers with 13 rebounds. She also recorded three steals, one block and one assist.
—The win increases the Tigers’ active winning streak to nine. During this span, Childersburg has won by an average of 13.8 points a game.
—Piedmont sophomore Ava Pope scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the first half, but she wasn’t the only visiting player to shine on Monday night. Junior Ta’Leaha Ridley scored 13 points and likely finished with at least 10 rebounds as she fought hard in the paint to keep Piedmont in the game late.
Who said
—Terrace Ridley on the play of Ta’Leaha Ridley: “If she wants the ball, she wants the rebound she is going to get it. She just plays hard, she plays hard all the way around.”
—Butler on Harrison: “I’ve got to brag on her. She is the ideal teammate, she is the ideal teammate. She is the person who is always cheering on her teammates. … She kind of got down on herself, missed some shots early, but the one she made was the game-changer.”
—Butler on advancing to the regional round at Jacksonville State in his first year: “They deserve it more than anything. Their effort and their energy all year. To be able to have a new coach and come in and accept that and work as hard as they do and get after it and play the way they do. … I think it is the understanding of what we’ve been through as a team that makes it more special than anything. … Because I guarantee there were doubts, I guarantee by a lot of people not just of me, but as a team in general.”
—Swain on advancing to the regional round for the fifth-straight season: “I’m excited. I’m glad we get to travel this time. Last time it was on our own homecourt playing again (due to COVID-19 protocols), but going to JSU, man that feel great.”
Next up
—Childersburg will travel to Jacksonville State to being play in the northeast regional Thursday at 6 p.m.