Fresh off rebuilding season, Fayetteville football looks for more

SYLACAUGA — Next season the Fayetteville Wolves want to stand out like a bloody thumb.
After all, pain is part of the game. So is discipline.
Fayetteville, fresh off a 3-7 rebuilding season, is looking for something far different next fall on the football turf. The Wolves are seeking fresh meat, with the Heinz 57 sauce included.
Their mouths are watering already.
“We’re going to strap the headgear on and go,” Fayetteville head football coach John Limbaugh said. “We’re going to be fine. We’re going to be hard-nosed on defense and balanced on offense. We’re going to have to win in the trenches.”
But the Wolves have some players who can do that with a growl and an extra thud. Fayetteville has some blue-collar boys with soon-to-be senior linemen Payton Craft (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) and Ashton Donahoo (6-1, 176 pounds), junior lineman Anthony Entrekin (5-8, 212 pounds), and rising sophomore headhunters Timothy Johnson (6-1, 258 pounds), Landon Thomas (6-3, 220 pounds) and Owen Darden (5-8, 205 pounds).
The Fayetteville team has some football hosses. Yes, the Wolves have athletes.
They’re doing their homework, too, this off season. Fayetteville is hitting the weight room.
The Wolves aren’t wasting time. They’re pumping iron and getting stronger.
Fayetteville is working out three to five times a week in the weight room.
“We’re giving 100 percent effort. We have players with heart. We have the feeling of family,” Limbaugh said.
The Wolves also have some growing muscles in the football program. Entrekin is squatting 400 pounds. Senior offensive tackle Donovan Crowe of Fayetteville is squatting a big number, too, at 365 pounds.
Even Wolves junior quarterback Landon Payton is squatting 330 pounds. Fayetteville has no weaklings on the football team.
Wolves sophomore running back Aiden Blair is a heavy lifter, too. The 5-9 Blair is squatting 345 pounds.
The Wolves’ weight-lifting regimen is paying some dividends with the newly sculpted muscles and the growing confidence.
“That is going to translate into tackles and wins (next season),” Limbaugh said.
Fayetteville senior fullback Hunter Hammonds is getting on with the weight lifting workouts, as well. Hammonds can bench press 235 pounds.
Atticus Jacks, the Wolves linebacker, is in the thick of the training, too. Jacks is bench pressing 215 pounds. He also has a 4.0 grade point average.
The Fayetteville football program is smart, on and off the field. And the Wolves are looking forward to next season.
They think this could be a breakthrough year for the Wolves.
“We’re not going to concede anything. We have expectations,” Limbaugh said. “We have the effort to be a champion. This could be the (Fayetteville) team to turn things around.”
The Wolves are talking about a winning season and more. A lot more.
“We’re not going to give up on any game. We’re going to put our team first, always. We think we’re going to win and go to the (state) playoffs.”
Fayetteville football is no slouch. The Wolves are hungry for a winning season in 2023.