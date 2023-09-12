Fossett on unbeaten B.B. Comer: 'We have a lot of offensive and defensive weapons'

Another Friday night meant two things in particular for the B.B. Comer Tigers.
They are still unscathed, and the Tigers did plenty to justify remaining No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Class 2A state rankings, which come out later this week. The rich are getting richer.
It’s all good for B.B. Comer, which blasted Woodland 45-0 in a Region 4 contest Friday evening at Legion Field in Sylacauga. The Tigers used their common sense and scored in a variety of ways.
But that is Comer football, through and through. The Tigers don’t overlook any facet of the game — including offense, defense, special teams or concession stands.
Comer knows how to play some tasty, good football. And the Tigers don’t miss any meals.
“We have a lot of offensive and defensive weapons,” B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said.
The Tigers used their imagination and their off-the-chart team speed to beat the Woodland Bobcats. It was like taking candy away from a baby Bobcat.
Comer was running the show and taking the ball to the land of milk and honey. The Tigers were scoring with dastardly efficiency. Tigers junior Raelon Sims chalked up two touchdowns and neither came on the offensive side of the ball.
Sims, who is an all-night Tiger, zoned in for a 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Sims also returned the second-half kickoff for a 65-yard touchdown.
—B.B. Comer’s all-everything running back Kamore Harris was lightning in a bottle. Harris, a senior, ran his shoulder pads off with six carries for 140 yards. The 230-pound Harris scored four touchdowns against Woodland.
—Comer junior wide receiver Richard Weed outran the Bobcats, too. Weed pulled in a touchdown catch. Devon Harvey, the long-legged senior quarterback, had a star-studded night as well for the top-ranked Tigers.
—B.B. Comer is offensive to many teams. The Tigers are averaging 38 points a game. Comer’s defense is permitting an average of just nine points a game.
—The Tigers' stop troops have allowed just one touchdown in their last two games.
—Fossett on Comer’s smoking, hot defense: “We’re playing physical, and we aren’t making mental errors. We’re making plays. We’re intense.”
—Tigers senior defensive tackle Angel Ruiz on why Comer is a state championship contender: “We give a full effort. We’re competitive and passionate. We work hard.”
—The versatile one, Comer’s Raelon Sims, on his team’s football mentality: “We dominate our opponents, and our goal is just to get better. Our team is growing a lot.”
—The Comer Tigers (3-0, 1-0) will get on the region road for a league game against Ranburne this Friday night. The Class 2A, Region 4 matchup will get underway at 7 p.m. The Woodland Bobcats (1-2, 0-1) will try to find their road legs, too, as they travel to Thorsby for a region game.
