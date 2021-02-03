Football recruiting: Sylacauga's Burns takes advantage of late offer from Hutchinson CC

SYLACAUGA — Caleb Burns signed scholarship papers to play football at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas, this morning in the media center of Sylacauga High School this morning.
Burns received the offer and committed to Hutchinson Community College on Monday. Burns said he is grateful for this opportunity.
“I wasn’t even sure if I was going to be able to play football after high school,” Burns said. “I really didn’t think I was good enough. In the last 24 hours, everything has happened so fast."
Burns said the Hutchinson coach, Andy Krause, called Monday and told him they could offer him a scholarship.
"I knew right away that I wanted to go there because their school is great and most of the people that go there go D1," Burns said, referring to NCAA Division I four-year schools. "I felt like this was my best opportunity to keep my head straight and get my work in. It is an opportunity for me to get away from home for a little bit.”
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound outside linebacker had a huge senior season for the Aggies. Burns made an impact on both sides of the ball for Sylacauga. Sylacauga coach Alfonzo Frazier said believes the sky is the limit for Burns once he settles into playing one position.
“I think it is a big accomplishment for him,” Frazier said. “It is a great school; they have a track record of sending people to the next level not only DI but to the pros. They are in a great conference, the Jayhawk Conference, has a lot of good players to come through there. He hasn’t scratched the surface in football because he has played so many different positions. Once he gets a chance to focus on one position I think he will be great at it.”
Burns isn’t worried about being over 900 miles away from home. The senior said once he gets to Kansas his sole focus will be on achieving his goals.
“Of course, I am going to be homesick that is pretty far,” he said. “Once I get used to it, I will be straight. I know why I am going up there. I am going up there to better my life and help out the people that been up there for me.”