Football recruiting: Hines picks Faulkner; Wilson set for prep school

EASTABOGA — Lincoln’s Trevon Hines signed scholarship papers to play football at Faulkner University at Eastaboga Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon.
“It is a great feeling,” Hines said. “They showed me a lot of love when I went down there for a visit. They showed me the facility, and I really like the coaches.”
Hines wasn't the only one to announce his decision Tuesday — he was joined by teammate Tre Wilson who will attend Jefferson State Prep School in Birmingham.
Hines’ decision was between Point University in West Point, Ga., and Montgomery-based Faulkner. Both Point and Faulkner are NAIA schools.
Hines visited both schools in the last few weeks and said he felt Faulkner was the place for him. He added that Faulkner's coaches were a big factor, too.
“The coaches seemed like they were really interested in me," Hines said. "They were talking (financial aid), and they had a good facility."
Hines had a huge season for the Golden Bears. Last fall, he recorded 86 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, five sacks, two quarterback hurries and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said he is elated that Hines will have an opportunity to continue his education while playing the game that he loves.
“Tre Hines has been playing for me since his freshman year,” Zedaker said. "We knew that he was going to be a really good linebacker; he just played behind a really good one his junior year. This year, we built our defense around him.
Zedaker said opposing offenses usually ran away from his side of the field.
"He is a physical presence on the field," he said. "To his credit, with all his accolades with all-county, all-region, and he made the super region team. I'm very proud of him. I have a soft spot in my heart for him, I feel like I have known him all of my life and I call him my son sometimes. I know his family, grandparents and mom are extremely proud of him.”
Wilson said is grateful to have an opportunity to continue his academic and football career at Jeff State.
“I got in contact with the coach and told (him) that I was looking for a home,” Wilson said. “I want to work on my craft there, so when I leave I can go somewhere and feel comfortable. I want to be great, and I want to fulfill my dream of making it to the NFL. I talked to the coach, and he said that he could make that happen. He stayed in contact with me. He wanted me there badly. I told him if he wants me, he got me. I feel like I am going to a great program. I feel like this is the best place for me.”
Injuries plagued Wilson throughout his career at Lincoln. In his first three seasons with the Golden Bears, he missed significant time each season.
This season, however, it was injuries to the other running backs which gave Wilson the opportunity to become the starter.
Wilson took advantage of the opportunity as he rushed for 886 yards and seven touchdowns on 176 carries.
“My ninth grade year to my 11th grade year, I had all types of injuries,” Wilson said. “This year, I followed a meal plan so I can be healthy. I didn’t want to leave with any regrets. Even though I got hurt a little bit, I played through it because I knew the team needed me. Even though the season didn’t go as I thought it would go, we did all that we could, and that is all that matters to me.”
Zedaker said that Wilson worked extremely hard to earn this opportunity.
“Tre Wilson is probably one of the hardest working kids that I have coached in my life,” Zedaker said. “He always did the little things. He is the kid that was always at the field working on his footwork. He always wanted to get an extra lift at the weight room.
"He was constantly crafting his game to get to this point. It is a great opportunity for him to go to prep school to get a little bit more seasoned. He is coming off wrist surgery, so it is a blessing that he got this opportunity. I look for Tre to play somewhere big after he gets done there.”