Five takeaways from the return of football

The arrival of September means football inside the Daily Home coverage area is in full swing. Almost half our teams have played two games at this point, and the Alabama School for the Deaf is the only program yet to kick off this fall.
The Silent Warriors start the season on the road Thursday night at the South Carolina School for Deaf and Blind.
Here are some of my observations from the first two weeks.
1. B.B. Comer has the tools to make another run
In 2020, B.B. Comer advanced to the second round of the playoffs and finished with the program's best record (9-2) in 20 years.
The current season hasn't been quite so kind to the Tigers, with B.B. Comer dropping its opener 35-0 at Montgomery Catholic. That loss might still prove to be an anomaly as the game featured a lengthy weather delay, and Montgomery Catholic ranks third in Class 3A.
On Thursday night, the Tigers bounced back to 40-0 win at Childersburg, but it wasn't just the scoreboard that impressed me.
The B.B. Comer trio of quarterback Devonta Carmicheal, running back Kamore Harris and receiver James Carmicheal made things look effortless as the Tigers offense put together the following three drives to open the game:
1 play, 71 yards, touchdown
1 play 27 yards, touchdown
8 plays, 39 yards, missed field goal
Then with Devonta on the sideline for the rest of the night, backup quarterback Devin Harvey threw a 40-yard completion on his first attempt. He finished the night, completing 4 of 9 passes for 49 yards and scored once as a runner.
"He's matured a ton in the past couple years. … I thought he stepped in and did well," B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett said. "He can throw the ball well. He short-armed a lot of throws tonight just being nervous, but tonight was probably the first live action that he's gotten."
Backup running back Raelon Sims also looked more than up to the task when he picked up 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns on only eight carries
Combine that depth with a swarming defense that only allowed four first downs in the entire game, and I remain convinced that the Tigers can ensure the sequel at least delivers on the hype surrounding this program.
2. Munford's early bid to the best
While I haven't seen the Lions play myself, it's hard not to be impressed by their first two weeks. For starters, Munford is one of two Daily Home teams to start out 2-0, with Ragland being the other.
In the first week, the Lions beat Talladega 42-28 despite missing at least eight starters due to COVID-19. Running back Corbin Smith led the way rushing for 190 yards while adding 72 receiving yards. He also finished with two touchdowns.
Lions quarterback Connor Morgan found the end zone three times in the victory, including twice on the ground. Then there's safety Sylvester Smith, ranked as a 2023 four-star prospect by both Rivals and 247.
Fittingly it was Sylvester Smith who scored the Lion's first touchdown of the season on a 1-yard run.
Munford didn't let up last week, beating Fultondale 21-0. The Lions also started out 2019 2-0 before dropping five of the next eight.
This week Munford hosts a Handley team that won 38-28 when these teams met last year.
3. COVID-19 continues to be a tough opponent for local teams
In the month of August, Talladega County reported at least 100 new cases of COVID-19 on two separate days. The county only met that threshold five times previously.
That increase in cases has carried over to the football field. Through two weeks, several schools, anecdotal evidence suggests almost half, have already been forced to sit at least one starter due to COVID-19.
Lincoln was missing so many kids, the school made the decision to forfeit last week's contest against Sylacauga. Lincoln coach Matt Zedaker told Daily Home sports editor LaVonte Young last week that he believed the forfeit would serve as a wake-up call to his program.
"We're going to wear masks inside the fieldhouse," Zedaker said. "We're going to keep our distance, and we've been doing that on the field and in practice. If we're going to watch film or hold positional meetings, we're going to continue to spread out and wear masks. We have to be conscious of who we are around, who you are touching and where you are going."
As of last week, Zedaker still expected Lincoln to still take part in this week's contest against a Leeds team that has now beaten both Sylacauga and Pell City by sizable amounts.
Even if the Golden Bears return this week, this almost certainly won't be the last time Lincoln or any other local teams find themselves forced to alter the game plan to accommodate missing starters.
4. The All-August team
I watched the following local schools once each through the first two weeks: B.B. Comer, Childersburg, Fayetteville and TC Central.
My other responsibilities make it tough to watch the offensive line, tight ends or defensive players enough to elevate one performance over another. So with that out of the way, I want to spotlight the best quarterback, running back and wide receiver I saw through two weeks, in addition to two other deserving players.
Quarterback Pacey Deloach (Fayetteville)
Against Woodland:
Completed 9 of 16 passes for 143 yards, 1 TD
11 carries, 65 yards, 1 TD
Six of his carries moved the chains or resulted in a score and Deloach seemed to know exactly where his brother Zeke Deloach (more on him in a minute) was going to be at every moment.
Running Back Kamore Harris (B.B. Comer)
Against Childersburg:
11 carries, 110 yards, two touchdowns
After the game, Harris said he was disappointed with his production on the field. He was especially disappointed that he wasn't faster to hit the edges on the outside or the holes in the middle of the field, but Harris is probably the only one that feels that way.
He looked more than fast enough when he scored from 27 yards away on the game's second play. Harris did take a lot of contact throughout the rest of the evening, but he powered through multiple defenders time after time. The Tigers didn't need him to do anything in the passing game, but that is probably the only question he still has to answer at this point.
Receiver Zeke Deloach (Fayetteville)
Against Woodland:
5 receptions, 94 yards, 1 TD
7 carries, 30 yards, 1 TD
Zeke did a little bit of everything, but what impressed me most was his anticipation. He had a great feel for where his brother was going to throw the ball, and the one time he was underthrown, Zeke worked back and caught the ball after a defender knocked it up. He also took his first-ever snaps at running back, not that anyone in the stands would have known that watching him run.
Kicker Levi Phillips (Fayetteville)
Against Woodland:
3 for 3 on extra points
Phillips didn't just make his extra points. All three kicks looked sharp, which can't always be said at the high school level. Fayetteville coach John Limbaugh planned to send him out for a 40-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half, but a penalty knocked the offense out of range on the previous play. Limbaugh said he fully expected his kicker to convert, and I think it's likely true based on his other kicks.
Receiver James Carmicheal (B.B. Comer)
Against Childersburg:
3 receptions, 117 yards, 1 TD
Multiple Childersburg defenders seemed to have good coverage on Carmicheal during the first play. Carmicheal spun around for the catch, but the contact and the awkward spinning motion sent him tumbling to the ground. He extended one arm to catch himself, and to his surprise, he was able to hold himself off the ground and steady himself almost without breaking stride.
Carmichael exploded toward the end zone for the 71-yard score. After the game, he said it was his favorite catch ever, and it's almost certainly the best single play I've seen through two weeks.
5. Players and teams I'm excited to see in September
Childersburg quarterback Chris Swain
I just saw Childersburg last week, but quarterback Chris Swain missed the game with an illness. Receivers Sharrod Robertson and Elijah Sims did an admirable job filling in on short notice, but the Tigers struggled to find room to run without a true passing threat.
Robertson's athleticism and Sims' toughness demonstrate how dangerous this duo could be when allowed to attack opposing defenses on their own terms. Swain should be back Friday when the Tigers face Reeltown at home, and it will be interesting to see him in action after he's received plenty of praise from teammates and coaches for his performance this summer.
Munford
I can't wait to see the Lions for all of the reasons I mentioned above. I only saw Munford a limited amount last year, and I admit I'm curious to see Sylvester Smith in action again.
Winterboro
The Bulldogs opened their season with an 18-16 victory over Vincent that saw the defense force four turnovers.
Last season both Chance Dandridge and Troy McKinney took over games from a defensive standpoint, but in their first game back, both shone for their roles on offense as well. Dandridge hauled in an 89-yard touchdown pass. McKinney showed off the speed that earned him the Class 1A Championship in the 200-meter dash when he took a jet sweep 54 yards for a touchdown of his own.
Sylacauga running back Maleek Pope
The Aggies didn't win their first game against Leeds, but it sounds like Maleek Pope still managed to put on a show when he rushed for a game-high 182 yards and two touchdowns.
Pope is easily one of the most consistent players in the Daily Home coverage area, and injury or cancellations seem to be the only things that can truly slow him down.