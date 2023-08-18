Five local games to look forward to from the Talladega County football scene

It’s all about the matchups — them against us, and A versus B.
On any given pigskin night, the underdog is fully capable of beating a ranked team. High school football in the tradition-rich state of Alabama travels down that intriguing road.
Nothing is engraved in red clay. Upsets occur every week during the high school season.
Anything can happen when teenagers play high school football. It is always an emotional rollercoaster while also mixing in a few devastating blocks and a handful of stares that could make a grizzly bear back off.
Some of Central Alabama’s best high school football matchups for this season are mentioned in the dialogue right below. It’s a definite maybe, with a kicking tee and a jockstrap thrown in.
Lets get on with the games, Talladega-style and all the other local football hamlets in the vicinity.
It’s game time, so fetch your hotdog, Coke and stadium voice.
1. Sylacauga at Wenonah
This season-opening game is on the football calendar for Thursday night in Birmingham. Coach Chris Smelley will lead his Sylacauga Aggies on the road against a formidable opponent. The game has a 7 p.m. kickoff in Smelley’s inaugural game as the Aggies new head coach.
Sylacauga hopes to erase the memory of last year’s 0-10 season. The Aggies are a virtual unknown with a spanking new coaching staff. But Sylacauga is looking forward to the immediate future with 19 seniors and a new attitude.
“We’re not an 0-10 team anymore, and we don’t have any 0-10 players,” Smelley said.
Sylacauga hopes to get back on track with an underrated squad that includes senior quarterback Conner Twymon, junior running back Rance Machen and senior wide receiver Quindavius Swain (6-foot-3, 185 pounds).
2. Vincent at Fayetteville
The Wolves will kick off their region play with a game against the Yellow Jackets from Vincent in a Sept. 15 contest at Farmlinks Field.
Fayetteville, which was a meek 3-7 overall and 2-5 in Region 4 last season, is hoping for a resurgence this year with coach John Limbaugh. Fayetteville has some uncanny talent with senior linebacker Atticus Jacks, junior running back Cole Hardy, sophomore quarterback Brenton Cantrell and junior field general Landon Payton.
The Class 2A Wolves also have some offensive pacesetters with sophomore halfbacks Cam Hammonds and Aiden Blair.
3. Wellborn at Talladega
The hometown Tigers from THS are hoping for the best and a non-region win against the Anniston outfit from Wellborn.
The game is on tap for Sept. 29 at Mary Dumas Stadium in Talladega. The Class 4A Tigers will tangle with the 3A Panthers. Talladega likes its chances, thanks to senior center Austin Coleman (5-foot-11, 280 pounds), sophomore offensive tackle Tyler Floyd and sophomore wide receiver and quarterback Rlandis Jones.
Junior running back Zae Lyles is a clutch player for the Tigers, too. Talladega is coached by Bill Smith, the ex-punter for Alabama.
4. Fayetteville at B.B. Comer
State playoff implications could be on the line when the Comer Tigers entertain the Fayetteville Wolves on Oct. 27 at Legion Field in Sylacauga.
The Class 2A, Region 4 tug-of-war will kick off at 7 p.m. Comer is the defending state runner-up. The Tigers could be even better in 2023 with key returnees back on the premises, including senior running back and linebacker Kamore Harris, senior defensive back Devin Harvey, senior defensive end and offensive tackle Chris Wilson and senior center Alex Cunningham (6-foot-0, 255 pounds).
Comer junior defensive back Richard Weed is widely known as one of the best cover men in the state in Class 2A. He rounded up more than 100 tackles last year. Junior quarterback and defensive back Raelon Sims is an all-state candidate as well for B.B. Comer. Sims is one of the most versatile and fastest players on the Tigers’ football team.
5. Childersburg at Winterboro
This backyard brawl is slated for Nov. 3, on the Bulldogs' field. The game will be a toss up with either team capable of winning.
Winterboro upset the Childersburg Tigers last year in Childersburg. Winterboro is hoping for its second straight win in the matchup. The Bulldogs have some bark with junior quarterback Jemareo Clegg (6-foot-4, 200 pounds), senior running back Deonte Smoot, senior wide receiver Brandon Hunter and freshman split end Carter Castleberry.
Winterboro also has one of the premier offensive lineman in the area with junior offensive tackle Kadan Ponder. He’s a 6-2, 290-pound supreme blocker. The Childersburg Tigers have some football dudes, too, with linebacker Elijah Swain, cornerback Xavier Duncan and running back Phillip Tilley.
The 18-year-old Tilley rushed for 634 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Tilley got 95 touches on the year for Childersburg. The Tigers are coached by the talented Johnny Johnson.