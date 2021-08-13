First-year Sylacauga coach has high expectations for Aggies

Sylacauga first-year head football coach Rob Carter wants to help the Aggies reach their full potential this season.
Carter, who coached at Beauregard last season, thought the Aggies had the potential to make a deep run in the playoffs in 2020.
Sylacauga, however, finished with a 7-3 record and lost in the first round of the playoffs. This was the 13th time it was eliminated in the opening roundout of its last 15 playoff appearances.
“I knew that they had really good talent and great speed,” Carter said. “I think I expected more for Sylacauga than they accomplished last year. The first region game was Clay Central, and a mistake here and there (the game) could’ve gone either way.
"I played them for years and we got back into this region last year at Beauregard. I was extremely impressed with this junior class that was going to be seniors. I have always known this area and community support their athletics.”
Carter is Sylacauga’s third coach in three years. Carter takes over for Andrew Zow who left to take a position on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson.
Even though Sylacauga has had a change in leadership over the two years their results have remained the same as they have won eight and seven games respectively.
Carter credits Sylacauga’s assistant coaches for keeping the program rolling in the right direction.
“I knew that I was coming to an athletic team and I’m not rebuilding anything,” Carter said. “The worst thing that I could’ve done is eliminate a staff that’s done a good job. I inherited some really good assistant coaches. I knew that they were great guys because they have been through three different coaches. They already had relationships with the players on the team that I was inheriting. I have high expectations for them, and I think they have high expectations for themselves. “
Being one of the top teams in Class 5A, Region 3 usually means you are going to be one of the last teams standing in the playoffs. Three of the last five state championships have come from this region. Carter said his goal is for the Aggies to be in position to be one of the top teams in the region.
“My expectations for them are high,” Carter said. “We want to win the region, have a home game in the first round of the playoffs. Win your first game, there are several steps there. You can eliminate one or two (steps) and still make it. I told them that I have finished second and won the state champion that year. Keep your goals, understand what they are, and keep churning. I expect these guys to be successful this year. We are going to try to win every game, but it starts with the first one.”
Carter said he worked his team hard so they will be confident that they are the best team on the field every Friday night.
“People are going to have to beat us,” Carter said.” You can say cocky, confident but I was always told I’m just as good as any man because we all put our pants on the same. My father was that way. It’s because we work hard. We know what we have done throughout summer and practice. We are going to be prepared to win the game as long as we execute.”