First-year coach, Fayetteville power hitter headline All-County softball team

Try telling Fayetteville junior-to-be Natalie Liner that she’s the reigning 1-3A Player of the Year for Softball.
No, really try telling her that. Even though it’s in the newspaper, she still might not believe it.
“I feel like I had a good season, but I didn’t think I was going to get player of the year,” Liner said.
Liner’s “good season” saw her average .558 at the plate, and when she connected, she made the most of it. The rising junior hit 10 doubles, six triples and four home runs this season.
But if you ask her about any of that, Liner can’t help but throw around words like “slump.”
“I hope to have a good full season of hitting and not start off in a slump and then get better,” Liner said when asked how she hopes to improve next season.
Most players would love her numbers, but all six of Liner’s triples and more than one home run came after April 1. It bothers her that she couldn’t deliver those sorts of hits earlier in the season.
“We try to be humble,” Liner said when asked about her modest comments.
She wasn’t the only one being humble on Tuesday evening. Childersburg coach Grant Maddox was named the 1-3A County Softball Coach of the Year after his first season, but he deflected all the credit to his players.
“I’m very honored to receive that award, but like I said, it has nothing to do with me, it has all to do with my girls,” Maddox said. “And the important thing to me was them, but it just shows you what type of team that we had and what type of girls that we had.”
He received the award after the Tigers (20-14) claimed the 3A, Area 9 championship, which allowed them to return to the regional round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Speaking of the Tigers, three players, including Madison Brooks, Kennedy Burnette and Madison McGowen, were named to the all-county first team, while sisters Lakenya and Takayla Swain were included among the honorable mentions.
While the Swains didn’t make the first team, they provided power at the plate and held crucial spots at third and first base, respectively. They finished the season with 71 hits split almost evenly between them. Plus, Maddox said Lakenya Swain, one of only two seniors, proved to be one of the backbones of the team.
“She was very determined to get her job done. … being a captain, how to keep the team up when things didn’t go our way sometimes and always have a good attitude,” Maddox said. “And she never let any negativity happen to the team.”
Perhaps the only one with more power on the team was Burnette, who finished with a team-high five home runs and a batting average of .458.
The final two Tigers dominated from inside the circle. McGowen struck out 88 batters this season. Maddox praised her ability to place her pitches in the perfect locations.
Brooks, a rising eighth-grader, finished the season with 70 strikeouts. She also finished with 44 hits and 19 RBIs.
“I look back and just say, man, that was a phenomenal season,” Maddox said. “Even though we went to regionals, and it didn’t turn out like we wanted it to, but like I told the girls. … we were not even expected to come close to being up here.”
2021 All-County Softball (Small Schools)
First Team
Natalie Liner Fayetteville
Kathryn Holley Fayetteville
Scarlett Nichols Fayetteville
Kaderica Buchanan Winterboro
Carli Sturdivant Winterboro
Jashiya Bolton Winterboro
Raven McCain B.B. Comer
Haley Wheeler B.B. Comer
Ever Harris B.B. Comer
Madison Brooks Childersburg
Kennedy Burnette Childersburg
Madison McGowen Childersburg
Faith Johnson TC Central
Amiya Sillmon TC Central
Tomorrow Garrett TC Central
Honorable Mention
Hevin Hurley Fayetteville
Maggie Grace Brooks Fayetteville
Isabella Thomas Winterboro
Niamiah McCain Winterboro
Takayla Swain Childersburg
Lakenya Swain Childersburg
Emma McCain B.B. Comer
Karleigh Milam B.B. Comer
Denisha Stockdale TC Central
Alisha Morris TC Central
Player of the Year: Natalie Liner, Fayetteville
Coach of the Year: Grant Maddox, Childersburg