First-year B.B. Comer softball coach excited about new facility

In the spring, B.B. Comer fielded a softball team headlined almost entirely by sophomores. That youth caught up to the Tigers several times, but it also suggests a bright future for the program.
As of last week, that future will now also include a place to host home games that doesn’t require checking the community calendar to avoid scheduling conflicts with local little league teams. On Aug. 23, the Talladega County Board of Education approved a $1,906,000-bid to build a softball complex for B.B. Comer.
“It’s also good just for students to see us play and actually know that we have a program as opposed to being several miles down the road, all the events and practices taking place,” first-year coach Johnny Safford said. “It is kind of, I wouldn’t say it is hidden, but it is definitely not very well recognized because it is not on campus.”
Safford, a first-year B.B. Comer coach hired in the offseason, said the girls were thrilled by the news last week.
“There is excitement just about softball in general and adding that to the equation makes it even more exciting,” Safford said. “Not having to lug all our stuff down to the little league field all the time and having a locker room of our own that sort of deal. It will be so much easier and better for practice.”
Speaking of Safford, this will be his first stint as a head coach. He previously served as an assistant baseball coach for seven years and was most recently an assistant softball coach at Dora for two years.
To hear him tell it, Safford almost fell backward into his time working with Dora. The program needed help, and he was happy to volunteer, but Safford benefitted the most.
There everything clicked for the coach in a way it hadn’t during his years coaching baseball.
“You could pick off the first three times, and that could be considered super strategic, but that is incredibly boring to observe,” Safford said of baseball. “With softball, you take out all that silly stuff, and there is just strategy with how you’re going to locate your infielders and how you’re going to play all the different things. From the direction a pitch can move literally eight different directions in a softball game, so you have so much more pitch selection.”
Safford’s passion for softball isn’t something he came to late in life. Growing up in Tuscaloosa, he couldn’t help but become captivated by the program Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy built into a national powerhouse.
“I say it kind of jokingly, I think coach (Nick) Saban is the second-best coach in town,” Safford said. “I think coach Murphy has actually done a better job. … Like he lost both of his middle infielders early in the year, and they looked like garbage when they played Kentucky going into SEC play, and somehow he was able to get those kids coached up and hitting the ball and playing solid defense, and they made a great run.”
Safford said he watches every televised Alabama softball game either live or recorded. He had a lot of fun watching the Crimson Tide’s run to the semifinal round of the Women’s College World Series.
Most Alabama fans probably remember that postseason run for highlights, including home runs from Bailey Hemphill or Montana Fouts’ perfect game. Safford would rather discuss the coaching job Murphy did in the regional and super-regional rounds.
“They went through about six batters that either slapped or bunted their way on and put up about four runs on somebody,” Safford said. “It was just incredible to watch.”