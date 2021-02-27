Final Four: Sylacauga's championship dream ends in state semifinals

BIRMINGHAM — Lee-Huntsville drained three 3-pointers in the opening five minutes to take an 11-point lead, and the Generals never looked back in a 67-25 victory over Sylacauga in the Class 5A state semifinals.
"It wasn't about what they were doing, they were a lot faster than we thought," Sylacauga coach Kent Fullington said.
Senior Christian Twymon paced the Aggies with five points and a team-high five rebounds in the loss. As he did Monday, Twymon appeared to be a difference-maker early when he grabbed two rebounds and scored Sylacauga’s only points in the opening 2:23.
A second foul found Twymon just over a minute later, forcing the senior back to the bench. Lee-Huntsville ended the quarter up 12 points, and the Generals’ barrage continued in the second period leaving Sylacauga trailing by 32 when the half ended.
"It was a pretty good season," Twymon said. "We went to the final four, not too many teams can say that."
The Aggies' defense seemed to tighten up down the stretch, but Sylacauga struggled to knock down shots. The Aggies finished the first half 3 of 17 from the floor. The team looked a little sharper in the second half converting 5 of 19 shots into points, but neither number came close to the 51-percent performance from Lee-Huntsville.
Lee-Huntsville starter Taye Fields led all players in points (13), rebounds (nine), blocks (six), assists (four) and steals (four).
"We came out the way we wanted to come out," Lee-Huntsville coach Greg Brown said. "My team is kind of quiet but they were raging to come out there. We wanted to take their offense away… and we did just that."
Three to know
—Two Lee-Huntsville starters left the game with injuries during the final minute of the first quarter. Kaleb Brown had to be helped off the court. He didn’t return to the game but still finished with 10 points and one rebound. Anderson returned in the middle of the second period and ended the game with 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.
—Sylacauga junior Caden Foreman, a likely candidate to replace Twymon next season, only played four minutes, but he managed to record one rebound, one block and added two points on his only shot attempt.
—Sylacauga turned the ball over 16 times in the first half, and Lee-Huntsville took full advantage scoring 22 points off those miscues.
Who said
—Fullington said he was proud of his players for making it this far: "We have set an expectation that we want to be here every year."
Next up
—Lee-Huntsville will play the winner of Ramsay/Sipsey Valley on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Bill Harris Arena.