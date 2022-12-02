 Skip to main content
FIGHTING TIGERS: B.B. Comer gives Fyffe toughest battle of year before falling

B.B. Comer

Richard Weed picks up yardage against Fyffe.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

AUBURN — On the second play for scrimmage, Kamore Harris bolted 67 yards for a touchdown, giving B.B. Comer an early lead in its first state championship game appearance in 27 years.

Unfortunately for the upstart Tigers, that quick punch to the mouth appeared to wake up Fyffe, the giant of Alabama small-school football. Fyffe surged to the lead by the end of the first quarter and rolled to a 40-28 victory in the Class 2A finals.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.