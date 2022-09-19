Fifth annual CMP 5K Range Run set for Saturday

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is hosting its fifth annual CMP 5K Range Run & 1K Fun Run on Saturday at the CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park in Alabama.
The event is a USA Track & Field certified 5K race. Proceeds will benefit the Presbyterian Home for Children in Alabama and CMP youth marksmanship programs.
As in years past, the CMP 5K Range Run & 1K Fun Run will follow a course designed along the paved pathways of the Talladega Marksmanship Park. The race attracts about 150 athletes ages 3 to 70 and older.
Talladega Marksmanship Park’s 500 acres of scenic, flowing foothills allow an open space for all participants to enjoy. Runners will also have the chance to observe the several unique areas of the outdoor facility, like the 600-yard electronic high-power range, pistol bays and shotgun sporting clay fields.
Ample parking is available onsite, with clean restrooms located throughout the grounds and a fully-stocked CMP Store located within the expansive Club House.
Like the 2020 event, all runners of the 2021 CMP 5K will have individual timing chips and will begin the race with a staggered start. The chips allow for proper social distancing during the race and ensures accuracy in placement for age group or overall time awards.
The 5K race will begin at 7 a.m., with the 1K Fun Run following at 8 a.m. Awards will be administered to the top three overall males and top three overall females along with individual age groups. Door prizes will also be drawn at random.
Entry fee for the 5K is $25. Members of the military and their families may enter for $15 as well as members of the Anniston Runners Club and the Gadsden Runners Club. Entry for the 1K Fun Run is $5.
CMP’s Talladega Marksmanship Park, located near the famous Talladega Superspeedway, is a 500-acre facility that hosts a variety of rifle, pistol and shotgun opportunities all year long. Open to the public, the Park’s regular calendar of daily and monthly events has earned its designation as the “Home of Marksmanship.”
Off of the firing line, the Club House holds a fully-stocked CMP Store that includes an extensive collection of marksmanship equipment, accessories and CMP memorabilia. Visit the CMP website at thecmp.org/ranges/talladega-marksmanship-park/ to learn more.