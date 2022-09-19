 Skip to main content
Fifth annual CMP 5K Range Run set for Saturday

Competitors race in the CMP 5K Range & 1K Fun Run on Sept. 25, 2021.

 Courtesy photo

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is hosting its fifth annual CMP 5K Range Run & 1K Fun Run on Saturday at the CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park in Alabama.

The event is a USA Track & Field certified 5K race. Proceeds will benefit the Presbyterian Home for Children in Alabama and CMP youth marksmanship programs.