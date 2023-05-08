Fayetteville's Ruiz lets it fly to win a state discus championship

SYLACAUGA — She has the athletic build, muscles included.
Kacia Ruiz has the confident, country girl mentality.
If that isn’t enough — and it isn’t — the Fayetteville High track and field standout also has the ability to block out the outside distractions and compete like a champion.
As track and field fate would have it, on Saturday Ruiz became the first Fayetteville girl to win a track and field state championship.
She did it with all the pressure squarely on her well-defined shoulders. Ruiz won the Class 2A girls discus throw state championship with a toss of 105 feet, 2 inches this past weekend at Oliver Woodard Stadium in Cullman.
“I threw it and watched it fly,” the Fayetteville sophomore said. “I loved it. I went out, and I wasn’t scared.”
Ruiz, 16, also finished seventh in the state in the Class 2A girls shot put. She put everything she had behind a throw of 30 feet, 10 inches.
As for her best event, the discus throw, Ruiz won the state title by almost two feet over the state runner-up. Lynley Hagen of Falkville finished second at 103 feet, 11 inches.
Tyliah Broughton of LaFayette took the third-place medal at 96 feet, 7 inches.
But it was the calm and the cool Ruiz who left the stadium as the Class 2A state champion in the girls discus throw.
“She has that drive,” Fayetteville track coach Amber Kornegay said. “Kacia even practices at home. She is like no other. She watches video, and she has the strength.”
Ruiz also won the Class 2A, Section 2 girls discus throw title in Tuscaloosa two weeks ago. She had an effort of 106 feet, 3.5 inches.
Fayetteville’s Ruiz won three medals and three championships in the Talladega County track and field meet, as well, this spring. Ruiz was a gold medalist in the girls shot put (32 feet, 5 inches), javelin (75 feet, 3 inches) and the discus throw (96 feet, 9 inches).
“Kacia is just gifted,” Kornegay said. “She focuses, and I give her little pointers.”
Ruiz worked her socks off for that state discus throw championship.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
