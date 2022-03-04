Fayetteville's Evan Baker signs with Piedmont College

FAYETTEVILLE – Fayetteville standout baseball player Evan Baker has had a memorable week. Earlier in the week, Baker led Fayetteville High School’s baseball to the Small School Talladega County Baseball Tournament championship and was named the MVP of the tournament. Baker’s week continued to get better on Friday when he signed scholarship papers to play baseball with NCAA-Division III institution Piedmont College in Demorest, Georgia, on Friday afternoon.
“I’m very excited to be playing baseball on the next level,” Baker said. “I really like the coaching staff. When I went up there they were very welcoming and they showed me around. I liked the vibes down there. It’s a very nice place, very good people, the team was nice and the coaches were nice. They have a very good winning culture down there and I feel like that is somewhere I can see myself playing for the next four years.”
Baker received interest from several other schools, but he said the coaching staff and the success of Piedmont’s baseball program played a role in his decision.
“They made a big impression on me,” Baker said. “You can really tell that they really know the game and they really know how to coach a team. As their record shows they are a really good program and I really want to play there.”
Fayetteville head coach Morris Phillips is proud of Baker for earning the opportunity to move on to play college baseball.
“It’s always great to have one of your players sign to play at the next level and also get a good education,” Phillips said. “Evan has been starting for us for a while and he’s going to be missed for sure. Evan has been special from the way he practices to the way he plays the game and the way he gives it his all. He has a special talent so I’m really excited for him.”
Playing baseball on the collegiate level is something that Baker has been working towards since he began playing baseball at the age of six.
“It has always been a goal since I was little to make it to this point to be able to play college baseball,” he said. “It feels good just to make it here to say that I have the opportunity to play in college.”
Baker is relieved that the recruiting process is over. The senior outfielder said signing early in the season will allow him to concentrate on doing what he has to do to help the Wolves have success.
“It definitely takes some pressure off and it allows me to get back focused on our season,” Baker said. “We have a good team and we have a chance to go really far this season.”
Phillips said that Piedmont College is getting a student-athlete that’s committed to working hard to be the best on and off the diamond.
“They are getting a great guy that’s really smart,” Phillips said. “He’s going to show out for them in the classroom as well and help the overall team G.P.A. at Piedmont. At the same time when it’s time to work, he will work. He’s not afraid to work. They are getting an outstanding student/athlete.
Baker is appreciative of everyone that played a role in making his dream of playing college baseball into a reality.
“I thank all of my coaches from when I was 10 and up,” Baker said. “I thank all of my teammates. I wouldn’t be here without them. They make me look better than I am. I couldn’t do it without them. I thank my parents; they sacrificed a lot to get me to this point. They have taken me to a lot of tournaments on the weekends and early morning. I can’t thank them enough.”