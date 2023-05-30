Fayetteville's Butler, Winterboro's Willis win all-county small schools top honors

The baseball report card is in, and some red ink is on the paper.
It’s time to face the music and the hard choppers to third base. All decisions are final.
There is no going back to the dugout now, but a standing ovation is warranted for Fayetteville senior Brady Butler. He is the Talladega County small schools baseball player of the year.
Winterboro junior Hunter Willis, the 6-foot-0 fireballer, is also in the baseball locale. Willis is the small schools pitcher of the year.
When it comes to the county small schools coaches of the year, Matt Collier of Fayetteville and Taylor Craven of Childersburg have hit the baseball coaching jackpot.
The Wolves and Tigers also take up four spots on the all-county team. Making the first team, all county baseball squad from Fayetteville is the twosome of Collin Roland and 6-4 freshman Ethan Jones.
They are Wolves in baseball clothing. The Childersburg Tigers have two first-team all-county players, too, with senior Lane Dennis and sophomore infielder Payton Turner.
Talladega County Central is in the mix, as well, with small schools all-county baseball players Jhovi Cole and Javari McKenzie, two sophomore stars.
B.B. Comer has two all-county players, too, with Noah Wimmer and junior first baseman Alex Cunningham.
The Winterboro Bulldogs take up two more all-county first-team baseball positions with senior Brody Edwards and Willis. Ten players are on the all-county baseball team, with five small schools mentioned.
Ten more Talladega County baseball players of promise are also getting some postseason credit. The small schools honorable mention players are Fayetteville sophomore John Kai Tubbs and junior Collin Roland, B.B. Comer senior outfielder Jai Gaddis and freshman third baseman Caiden Brown, and Winterboro sophomore Caiden Hickman and senior Kaden Reed.
The small schools honorable mention standouts also includes Talladega County Central freshmen Khemani Robinson and Ken’Darrious Isom, and Childersburg senior catcher J.D. Oakes and senior outfielder Jordan Mann.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.