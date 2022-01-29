Fayetteville falters late in loss to area foe Vincent

FAYETTEVILLE — In December the Wolves celebrated the program’s first area win in five years. On Friday night, Fayetteville looked well on its way to celebrating a second until Vincent used a 12-0 run over the final two minutes, capped off by a buzzer-beater, to claim a 61-59 victory on Friday night.
“We’re family, we love each other,” Fayetteville coach Matthew Moore said. “We don’t point fingers because honestly, there’s blame to go around, and myself included. We got ourselves in a situation. We’re up by double digits with half of the fourth quarter to go, and they start putting a little pressure on us, and it is like we ain’t seen pressure. … We’ve had no problem breaking it all year, and we just made bad decisions.”
Those bad decisions started around the 4-minute mark as the Wolves once-patient offense suddenly kicked into overdrive, much to their own detriment.
“To me, it wasn’t anything they did … Mentally, I think we thought we got this, we won the game, and you still got a game to play,” Moore said. “Game is not over.”
Fayetteville’s 15-point lead evaporated as Vincent capitalized off turnovers to go on a 7-0 run. Zeke DeLoach ended the Wolves scoring drought when he nailed a jumper with 2:21 left to play.
The Wolves led by 10 at the time, but those were the last points the home team would score on Friday as turnovers prevented Fayetteville from running anything remotely resembling an offense late.
Vincent junior Tyqun Goodman tied the game up at 59 with a putback with about 22 seconds left. Goodman proved to be almost impossible for Fayetteville to contain late as he scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half.
Fayetteville inbounded the ball with 19 seconds left. Moore said the team intended to get the ball to senior Pacey DeLoach, who finished the night with a game-high 25 points, but the Wolves lost control of the ball almost instantly in the face of pressure.
Vincent called timeout with 11.4 seconds left, and junior Tray Youngblood worked an open lane all the way to the basket to finish with the game-winner. Youngblood finished the night with 14 points.
“Didn’t do a good job of moving our feet, staying in front,” Moore said. “Didn’t do a good job of helping off when he does get by. I mean at that point, like I said, it is what is. Don’t want to give them that shot, but at the same time, we didn’t want to give No. 5 (Blake Allums) an open shot either because he’s hitting from freaking Sylacauga all night. I mean great player, great player.”
What to know
— As Moore alluded to, Allums put together an incredible performance behind the arc where he knocked down six 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 22 points.
— Much of the game felt like a shooting contest between Allums and Fayetteville junior Marlon Cook, who managed to knock down five 3-point shots. He finished with 21 points and also managed to haul down at least four rebounds despite playing with an injured ankle.
— Pacey DeLoach dominated the paint on both sides of the floor on Friday night, scoring almost all of his points by bullying his way through or over the defense. He also hauled down at least five rebounds and recorded at least two assists in addition to his two blocks and two steals.
— A win would have given the Wolves a great chance at finishing second in area play. More importantly, it would have almost assured the team of dodging top seed Central Coosa, which finished area play 5-1, including two victories over the Wolves by 24 and 12 points, respectively. If Fayetteville can win the rematch with Vincent on Tuesday night, then the Wolves will flip a coin with the loser of Monday’s game between B.B. Comer and Vincent.
Who said
— Moore on the upcoming area tournament: “We can beat any team in our area. On our night, if my guys are shooting like they are capable of doing, we can play defense like we are capable of doing, we can beat anyone in our area. There is no doubt.”
— Moore on Pacey DeLoach: “I thought Pacey was pretty much unstoppable. When he could get to the lane, they don’t have anybody that could really contend with him.”
Up Next
— Fayetteville will travel to Vincent on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.