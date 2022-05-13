Fayetteville falls to Luverne in 2A Central Regional

Fayetteville High School’s softball team season came to an end on Friday morning. The Wolves fell to Luverne 14-4 in five innings in the Class 2A Central Regional Tournament in Montgomery.
Fayetteville went 1-2 in the double-elimination tournament with their lone win coming against Isabella on Thursday night.
Fayetteville finished the season with a 20-15 record.
First head coach Chris Sherbet was pleased with what the Wolves were able to accomplish this season.
“Making the regionals is something that Fayetteville does all the time, “Fayetteville head coach Chris Sherbet said. We were able to win the area championship which is something that hasn’t happened in a couple of years. We got 20 wins this season. When we beat Isabella on Thursday it gave us our 20th win of the year and that’s always a good milestone to get to. We grew as a team; I think we are a better team than when we got started. There were some relationships built, I’m a new coach and I’ve never coached these girls. They are trying to feel me out and I’m trying to feel them out, so I think we got closer. Trust was built among the team and coaches. I think we have come a long way. I think the foundation has been set.”
Fayetteville fell behind early on Friday. Luverne scored four runs in each of the first two innings to take an 8-0 lead. The Wolves also got off to a slow start against Highland Home on Thursday morning.
“I know this is an excuse, but we have never played well in the morning,” Sherbet said. “We have to figure out how to get over that. It seems like it takes us a little while to get rolling no matter how early I get them up. Right now, we are not a morning team and that’s on us. We have the responsibility to get our minds right and figure out the situation so we can play those early morning games. If we don’t, we will continue to struggle when we have these tournaments early in the morning.”
Fayetteville was finally able to get something going offensively in the top of the fifth inning. Maggie Grace Brooks walked with the bases loaded to score Scarlett Nichols to cut the lead to 10-1.
Natalie Liner kept the rally going as she hit a three-run double deep to left field to cut the lead down to 10-4. Liner recorded both of Fayetteville’s hits on Friday.
“She has been consistent for us all year long,” Sherbet said. “She’s a very good player. You don’t have to watch long to see where her skill level is. Not only is she a quality ballplayer, but she also does a good job of elevating the people around her as well. She hit the ball hard. She probably has the least number of strikeouts on the team. She can count on her to put the ball in play hard. I’m excited about what she can do. It was good for her to have the game that she had. She puts in a lot of time and effort. She does travel ball and she is really focused on her game. I hope she can continue to do that in the future.”
Fayetteville was able to extend the game by scoring but in the bottom half of the frame as Luverne responded by scoring four runs of their own to end the game.
Lauren Cook was the losing pitcher for the Wolves. Cook went 1-1 in the regional tournament. Cook is one of the many players that are returning next season.
“I think the girls did a good job of accepting their roles this season,” Sherbet said. “I want them to continue to do that next year. I want them to continue to work hard and continue to do the best that they can to develop their skills. Whatever role that they find themselves in, do it to the best of their ability and play team ball. We have to keep focused on the team and keep doing what we are doing. It’s exciting to have them back. We built the foundation. I think the trust is there. I think we have the trust foundation to be able to move forward.”