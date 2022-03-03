Fayetteville defeats Childersburg to win Small School County Tournament

CHILDERSBURG-- For the second night in a row, Fayetteville used a big fifth inning to defeat Childersburg this time 15-11, on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Talladega County Small School Baseball Tournament.
“It’s always a great feeling to be a county champion,” Fayetteville head coach Morris Phillips said. “These guys deserve it, they are the ones that bust their tail in practice, they bust their tail in games and give it their all every day for us. The credit goes to them, I have a great bunch of kids. I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
On Tuesday, the Wolves trailed by a run before they rallied to score three runs in the fifth inning to defeat the Tigers 3-2 to advance to the championship game.
Headed into the fifth inning on Wednesday, however, Fayetteville was able to turn a one-run deficit into a 10-run lead.
The Wolves opened the inning with a single from Zeke DeLoach and a double by Brady Butler. Zeke DeLoach scored from third base on a passed ball to tie the game at 3-3. Chance Owens hit a two-run single to increase the lead to 5-3.
Childersburg made mistakes that helped the Wolves along the way. With runners on the corners, Childersburg attempted to throw out Conner Rodgers who was attempting to steal second base. The throw to second base allowed Owens to score from third base to increase the lead to 6-3. A base-loaded walk allowed a run to come home to give Fayetteville a 7-3 advantage. Zeke DeLoach, who started out the rally, then hit a three-run triple to make it 10-3. Evan Baker hit an RBI double and Brady Butler hit an RBI single to give the Wolves a 12-3 advantage. Baker later scored on a throwing error to make it 13-3.
“I’m really proud of the way that our kids responded,” Phillips said. “We gave up the lead there, we were down. We had a chat really quick at the top of the inning and they got their acts together. They got their bats swinging, we put the ball in play, and we hit the ball hard. I’m really proud of them for battling back. That’s what you want to do. When a team scores you want to answer right back every time. That’s our goal, we were able to meet our goal and some.”
The Tigers however fought back as they scored four runs in the bottom half of the fifth to cut the lead to 13-7. Fayetteville added a pair of insurance runs to increase the lead to 15-7 in the top of seventh.
Childersburg, who won the Small County Baseball Tournament last year, made the final inning interesting. The Tigers scored four runs in the seventh to cut Fayetteville’s lead to 15-11. Childersburg had a chance to tie the game as they had the bases loaded but Fayetteville’s Pacey DeLoach was able to strike out John Daniel Oakes to end the game.
“This is the same thing that has been happening to us,” Childersburg head coach Taylor Craven said. “ One bad inning and it kind of spirals. I was proud of how we fought back. We were still in the game the whole time. I’m proud of the way the guys came back. We just have to do a better job of when things go bad we have to end right there and not let it go any further.”
Baker was named the MVP of the tournament. Baker went 3-for-3 from the plate with two RBIs for the Wolves. Butler also recorded a two-run hit against the Tigers on Tuesday.
“I was really just doing what my team needed me to do,” Baker said. “Not everything went my way but a lot of stuff did. I did what my coaches asked me to do.”
Butler earned the win for the Wolves. Butler allowed eight runs while recording three strikeouts in six innings of action.
Ronald Twymon was the losing pitcher for the Tigers.
the lead to 15-7 in the top of seventh.
Childersburg, who won the Small County Baseball Tournament last year, made the final inning interesting. The Tigers scored four runs in the seventh to cut Fayetteville’s lead to 15-11. Childersburg had a chance to tie the game as they had the bases loaded but Fayetteville’s Pacey DeLoach was able to strike out John Daniel Oakes to end the game.
“This is the same thing that has been happening to us,” Childersburg head coach Taylor Craven said. “ One bad inning and it kind of spirals. I was proud of how we fought back. We were still in the game the whole time. I’m proud of the way the guys came back. We just have to do a better job of when things go bad we have to end right there and not let it go any further.”
Baker was named the MVP of the tournament. Baker went 3-for-3 from the plate with two RBIs for the Wolves. Butler also recorded a two-run hit against the Tigers on Tuesday.
“I was really just doing what my team needed me to do,” Baker said. “Not everything went my way but a lot of stuff did. I did what my coaches asked me to do.”
Butler earned the win for the Wolves. Butler allowed eight runs while recording three strikeouts in six innings of action.
Ronald Twymon was the losing pitcher for the Tigers.