Ezekiel's big night not enough as Sylacauga falls to John Carroll 2-0

Sylacauga goalkeeper Sydney Ezekiel saved her best performance for the final game of her career, but it wasn’t enough as the Aggies fell to John Carroll 2-0 in the second round of the Class 4A-5A playoffs on Tuesday. Ezekiel recorded 27 saves in a losing effort on Tuesday night.
“The last two games she has played excellent,” Sylacauga head coach Nick Grogan said.” She had 16 saves in the first round of the playoffs. She has played excellent. She’s a great communicator in the back. She keeps us organized and she keeps us in games. She made some tough saves all night long.”
Ezekiel was tested early and often by the Cavaliers. In the first half, she recorded 12 saves. Four of her saves came in the first 6:45 of the first half. Ezekiel’s most impressive save came with 31:20 left in the first half as she had to leap high to stop the ball from going from the top corner of the goal.
Ezekiel and the Aggies held John Carroll scoreless in the first half.
In the second half, the Cavaliers made adjustments which helped them offensively. John Carroll created space for their players to operate as they were able to spread out Sylacauga’s defense. That adjustment paid off early in the second half. With 33:27 left in the second half; Anna Grace Fuller was able to find the back of the net to give John Carroll a 1-0 lead.
Fuller scored her second goal of the game with 17:52 remaining in the game to give John Carroll a 2-0 lead.
“We had an excellent game plan,” Grogan said. “We went into halftime 0-0 and we knew we had 40 more minutes of tough play. There was a miscommunication on the first goal with the defender and the goalie. On the second goal, they switched the call on us, and they got us on a counter. I have never been prouder of a team; they played with so much grit and determination. To hold John Carroll to 2-0 is a great thing. We really thought that we were going to win this game. “
Offensively, the Aggies didn’t have a shot on goal for the game. Sylacauga spent the entire game playing defense. John Carroll attempted over 30 shots on goal in Tuesday’s game. Sylacauga rarely had possession of the ball in John Carroll’s territory the entire game.
Grogan said offensively the Aggies were waiting on an opportunity that never presented itself on Tuesday.
“We thought we could get a counter on them like we had the counter chance,” Grogan said. “We really thought their defense was susceptible to the counter. We were just trying to play defense and wait for that one counter for us to score. We really thought that was going to be the way that we would win it. They were pressed up so high we thought we could get one ball through and trusted my striker to be able to beat the goalie, but it just never happened for us.”
Ezekiel did her best to keep the Aggies within striking distance as she recorded 15 saves in the second half.
John Carroll head coach Robert Crawford lauded the play of Ezekiel.
“We were able to move the ball around and get great shots in the second half,” Crawford said. “They have a great keeper, she’s really good. She’s amazing to be so short. She did a great job for them.”