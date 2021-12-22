Expecting Moore: Inside Fayetteville's historic turnaround under first-year head coach

Fayetteville was practically seconds away from celebrating the program's first area win in five years on Dec. 14, but Wolves head coach Matthew Moore couldn't shake the sense of unease in his chest.
"My assistant coach, coach (Chris) Ray was like 'coach you're probably alright,'" Moore said. "We're up by 20 with a minute-and-a-half left and I'm like I don't trust it, I don't trust it. … when that buzzer goes we can celebrate now."
The Wolves rolled to a 56-36 victory over B.B. Comer on the road that night, but, understandably, the Fayetteville coach can't accept any win as guaranteed until the gym lights turn off.
Afterall, wins have been hard to come by for Fayetteville historically, The Wolves might be 8-4 this season, but they only won six games in the last four years combined.
"No one likes losing, so it wasn't really like hard going to practice and stuff, but you really did think to yourself like gah-lee what can I do to win games," Fayetteville senior Pacey DeLoach said. "What can I do to win more games. … I am just glad we're changing it around this year."
Under PRESSure
Speaking of change, in the past, DeLoach said he felt the weight of the world on his shoulders when it came to scoring points. This season the senior remains the team's leading scoring, averaging more than 18 points per game, but he now feels like he can rely on his younger brother, Zeke DeLoach, and Fayetteville junior Marlon Cook. Those guys are averaging more than 10 and 17 points, respectively.
"In the past, I have had a lot of pressure on me having to score all the points, but this year we've all came together, and it is just really nice not having that pressure knowing I have to score 20 or 30 points a game," Pacey DeLoach said.
That reality was especially true in the fourth quarter against B.B. Comer when Cook scored 14 of his 29 points to lead the Wolves to what all three players agree is the biggest win of the season.
"It was just like we felt the reassurance that we could beat any team on our schedule," Cook said.
But Cook and his teammates aren't just winning games this season, they're dominating. Fayetteville won seven games by at least 28 points before breaking for the holidays.
So what did first-year coach Moore do to turn the Wolves around so quickly? All three players offered different theories, but they all settled on one explanation. Fayetteville is pressing teams, which the Wolves rarely did in the past.
"In the past, it is just like we got pressed so much, you almost get sick, and I feel like that is what we are doing to teams this year," Pacey DeLoach said. "Just pressing them, taking their heart away."
Of course, running the press so much has also proved instrumental in teaching the Wolves how to break it. In previous years, Cook said they would attempt to run pre-determined plays to beat opponents that pressed them.
This season, the Wolves have largely tossed aside the whiteboard when it comes to beating the press. Fayetteville's players are more comfortable facing it, so they can improvise a bit more and react instinctively, which Cook said has proven to be a change for the better.
Moore highlighted one other change the Wolves made this season. For the first time in almost a decade, the Wolves participated in team activities, including scrimmages, during the summer.
Moore said the previous head coach actually hoped to end that drought during the summer of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted that.
"You pick up a ball, start dribbling in November expecting to be successful," Moore said. "That is never going to happen. … We got our brains beat in at Jacksonville State (this summer), but you grew from that, and the kids grew from that, and they kept that same sort of confidence."
History in the making
If the Wolves don't win another game, this group would already go down in the program's history books as the most successful team since the 2015-16 team won nine games.
None of the players plan on stopping anytime soon, but Zeke DeLoach said the players do recognize the milestones they've already blown past this season.
"We definitely talk about it a lot, but we just try not to talk about it too much so we don't get too overconfident so we can keep it going," Zeke DeLoach said.
Zeke DeLoach said the early season success has made the practices more fun and the games more exciting this season. He isn't the only player to express those sorts of comments.
"It seems like our team is more passionate this year," Cook said, describing the atmosphere during practice. "Everybody just cares more about us winning more games, and everybody tries harder."
Moore worked as an assistant for the Wolves since 2016, and he said he couldn't speak to the shifts in practice that his players noticed this season, but he did notice a huge increase in confidence.
"We have to have the attitude and the mentality that we expect to win games, and we expect to win games like that," Moore said. "Not just against teams that we are supposed to beat, but we've got to believe that we are capable of beating teams that maybe outside of our gym people say we can't beat those teams. I'm really proud even in our losses. … even in those games, we competed, and two years ago, three years ago, I don't know that we compete in those games."
Confidence is what the Wolves lacked in the past. Pacey said last season there were times when the team would panic when they fell behind by two and force 3-point shots in an attempt to retake the lead in one play when taking the easier layup would have been smarter.
"(In the past) we were so desperate," Cook said. "We were trying to scrape up a win, but we were trying to move the ball and score so fast that it ended up being a negative because they ended up just taking the ball right back down the court and scoring."
That sort of panicked play doesn't seem to exist around Fayetteville this season. B.B. Comer knocked down back-to-back shots to cut the Wolves' lead to eight points with almost 4.5 minutes left in the game.
The old Fayetteville might have buckled, but the current group didn't blink. Cook drilled a 3-point shot, and the Wolves never let the game get that close the rest of the way.
"Then that becomes the expectation," Moore said, describing the importance of early victories. "I've got posted up in our locker room 'embrace expectations.'
"Before this year you look outside that gym, and nobody expects anything from these guys. Not one thing. So we are actually in a favorable position where I know I got a team that can win some games, and we can kind of sneak up on a people a little bit. That is not going to happen after this year."