Ex-Donoho state champion coach among Sylacauga High School hirings

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of Sylacauga High grad Chad Littleton as principal of Nichols-Lawson Middle School, and employing Monte Barron as principal of Pinecrest Elementary School. Additionally, the board has hired two-time state championship winner James Clendenin as head coach of the Aggies' volleyball program.
Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller made the recommendations to name all three to their new positions.
Clendenin has been director and head volleyball coach at the Donoho School in Anniston since 2018 and has 15 years of coaching experience. His record as a head coach is 160-60.
Clendenin is the co-creator/director of TBS Volleyball Club in Calhoun County, and co-creator/director of Southjamm Volleyball Indoor/Outdoor Club in Anniston. These programs were created to teach girls ages 10-18 a range of sports-specific skills and conditioning sessions. He also was junior high volleyball coach at Weaver High School from 2015-2017 and coached at Oxford High School in 2006 and 2008-2013. Clendenin led Donoho to Class 1A state and regional championships in 2021, 1A state and regional runner-up in 2020, and 1A state championship in 2019.
In 2019 he was named the 1A-7A volleyball coach of the year by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. He also was named teacher of the year in 2016-2017 at Weaver Elementary School and Calhoun County, and was teacher of the year in 2014-2015 at Golden Springs Elementary School.
Clendenin is a 2010 graduate of Jacksonville State University where he earned a degree in elementary education. In addition to being head volleyball coach, Clendenin also will be teaching at Sylacauga High.
Before being named principal of Nichols-Lawson Middle, Littleton was assistant principal at NLMS for the last three years. Throughout his career in education Littleton has served in various leadership roles involving continuous improvement, curriculum, assessment, and interventions. He has led the school Foundations team in maintaining and routinely updating school-wide common area and transition procedures and in implementing the Point-to-Success positive rewards system. He has also led the implementation of Professional Learning Communities for grade level and content area departments.
Littleton is a 2001 graduate of Sylacauga High School and earned his bachelor’s in secondary English language arts education from Auburn University in 2004, a master’s in secondary education-English from the University of Montevallo in 2007, a second master’s in instructional leadership in 2012, and an educational specialist degree in instructional leadership from Samford University in 2019.
Littleton has 17 years of experience in education with most of his time at Sylacauga City Schools. He joined the Sylacauga system in 2007 and taught seventh grade English at NLMS for six years. Additionally, he taught English at Sylacauga High School for four years and was instrumental in re-establishing the SHS Aggie Theatre. He returned to NLMS in 2017 as a Title I reading teacher.
He and his wife, Kasey, have one daughter, Anna Leigh, and live in Sylacauga.
Barron comes to Pinecrest from Clay Chalkville Middle School where he has been assistant principal since 2016. He also has been assistant principal at Livingston K-8 School and taught seventh grade history at Rutledge Middle School and Wetumpka Middle School before becoming an administrator.
Barron earned a degree in psychology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a master’s in secondary social science education from Alabama State University. In 2014, Barron completed his master’s in education administration at Alabama State.
He is married to Ericka Barron, who is a guidance counselor at Sylacauga High School. They have two children, Karley Madison and Monte Jayden, who both attend Sylacauga elementary schools.