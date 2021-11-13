ELEVEN TOUCHDOWNS: Kyle scores seven, throws for four as Decatur Heritage outlasts Ragland

RAGLAND — Brayden Kyle needed an all-time performance to lift Decatur Heritage past Ragland 76-60 on Friday in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
The senior quarterback accounted for 11 touchdowns against Ragland which broke the state record for most touchdowns in a game. The previous record was nine.
“All glory to God and that’s what I live by and he gives me everything that I can do,” Kyle said. “I’m thankful for my teammates for everything that they do for me. How they block for me and how they support me. It still hasn’t hit me. We just have to keep on winning and move to the next round.”
Kyle finished the game with 348 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He also threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns.
Kyle made the game look easy in the first half as he accounted for seven touchdowns to help the Eagles take a 49-24.
Ragland trailed 29-24, but Kyle’s dominance and missed opportunities proved to be costly. Kyle threw for four touchdowns in the first half which included a 59-yard strike to Alex Malone to increase the Eagles’ lead to 34-24.
Decatur Heritage didn’t get many stops on Friday, but they were able to force three turnovers at the end of the half which they turned into 14 points.
After an interception, Kyle called his own number and he rumbled 13 yards for a touchdown to increase the lead to 42-24.
Ragland gave the ball back to the Eagles on the first play of the ensuing drive on a fumble at midfield. It didn’t take long for Kyle to get back into the end zone. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound quarterback scored on a 31-yard touchdown on a keeper to increase their lead to 49-24.
Ragland tried to get back into the game before halftime, but Owen Schall threw an interception at the Eagles’ 9-yard line.
Ragland however was able to get things going on both sides of the ball in the third. The Purple Devils scored 14 unanswered points in the second half which included a 6-yard touchdown run by Jarvaris Turner to cut the lead to 49-38.
Kyle however took over again with his legs. The quarterback had touchdown runs of 12, 51, 2, and 37 yards in the fourth quarter to withstand Ragland’s comeback attempt.
What to know
—The 11 touchdowns that Kyle accounted for on Friday gave him 63 for the season.
—Ragland quarterback Owen Schall threw four touchdowns including one late to Jordan Turner to make it 76-60.
—Ezra Hill returned a kickoff 70-yards for a touchdown to cut the lead 52-62 with 6:00 left in the game.
—Decatur Heritage recovered two onside kicks in the fourth quarter which resulted in touchdowns.
Who said
—Ragland head coach Wes Tidwell on the loss: “I don’t know where you find a better football game to watch than this one unless you like this one because it was much of that. We knew coming in that they were going to be tough to stop. That kid (Kyle) is tough to get on the ground. They did a great job running routes, they are well-coached. When you have a kid like that it is tough. Our kids responded they played hard. We made some mistakes that put us in a hole. I’m as proud of how they fought in the second half as if we won the ball game. You can't coach what they did, they came out and fought.”
—Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek on Kyle’s performance: “I’m amazed every week and I’m blessed again to have him on our team. I would hate to scheme against to try to stop him. He is amazing, he loves the game. He has three or four offers and I don’t know why more schools don’t step up and take him. He could play quarterback or multiple positions… He loves to compete. He is a competitor and a winner.”