Easley on Munford crew: 'Effort is fine, but our execution isn't’

MUNFORD — They aren’t discouraged, demoralized or out of gas.
What the Lions are is 0-2 with eight more weeks to prove themselves. The Munford football team is working the plan and trying to make up for lost time.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
MUNFORD — They aren’t discouraged, demoralized or out of gas.
What the Lions are is 0-2 with eight more weeks to prove themselves. The Munford football team is working the plan and trying to make up for lost time.
Not to mention two early-season losses to Childersburg and Anniston. The Lions are still averaging 18 points a game.
“We have so many guys starting for the first time,” Munford head football coach Michael Easley said. “They haven’t been through the fire. Our effort is fine, but our execution isn’t.”
The Lions have some work to do and some ground to make up. Thirteen Munford football players are starting for the first time this season.
Munford just wants to bear down and improve. The Lions also want to climb the standings in Class 4A, Region 4. Munford was a state playoff team one year ago.
And the Lions think they could make it to the postseason again.
“We need to get that first region win, and we need to create some momentum,” Easley said.
Munford, 0-1 in Region 4, will step back into the line of fire with a league contest against the Talladega Tigers on Friday night at Munford Stadium. The region game will begin at 7 p.m., and that’s OK with Munford junior running back Amare “Tank” Edmondson.
“We’ve been working on the little things,” Edmondson said. “We’re getting locked in and focused. We have a lot of potential. This is going to be a dogfight.”
Edmondson has rushed for 314 yards and three touchdowns in Munford’s first two games. The Lions' tailback also hopes to be at his piledriving best against Talladega.
Sophomore quarterback B.J. Anderson is a running threat for Munford, too. The 6-foot-2 Anderson has been clocked at 4.6 in the 40-yard dash. He isn’t afraid to tuck it and go.
The Munford-Talladega region gettogether won’t be lighthearted. It will be for keeps, with some football saliva and some nicks and bruises on the line.
“This is going to be like a war,” Anderson said. “We’re going to run the ball, and we’re going to play hard. It’s going to be our line against their line.”
The most physical team is going to walk out of the stadium with a much-needed region win. It is going to be a competitive game. The Lions are game planning for that.
Talladega is 0-2, including 0-1 in Region 4, exactly like Munford. The Tigers have lost to Lincoln and Cleburne County. But Talladega is a team that is treading water and looking to earn their water wings.
Talladega High is a team on the rise. The Tigers are weight room-proud, and they have improved since last fall.
“Talladega is fast, and they’re scary,” Munford coach Michael Easley said.
The Tigers have some chiseled football players, too, with senior offensive linemen Jayden Dates and Austin Coleman, sophomore tight end Braylen Shepherd and sophomore defensive back Cortlin McMillian (6-1, 220 pounds).
Talladega also has some speedy difference-makers on offense with freshman running back Omare Weaver, sophomore wide receiver Rlandis Jones and sophomore quarterback Kendarius Hickman.
The Tigers are young and hungry. And they are coached by former Alabama punter Bill Smith, who is trying to instill a winning attitude in the Talladega football program.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.