Despite leading trio Ragland falls one win short of state playoffs

ALBERTVILLE — Ragland trailed Woodland by five runs when the seventh inning began, but with the top of the lineup up next, it was easy to believe anything was possible.
The Purple Devils still fell to Woodland 6-1 in the final game of the Class 1A Eastern Regional, but Addison Campbell, Campbell Adams and Samantha Day-Jones all recorded hits in the final inning in one last bid to extend their season.
“I’ve had coaches all the time come say you’ve got the best 1-2-3 hitters in the state in any class,” Ragland coach Rodney Lipscomb said.
That trio more than backed up those words on the final day of their season.
In the previous game, which Ragland won 13-5 over Appalachian, Adams, batting second, finished with a game-high four hits, a game-high four hits and a game-high three runs. The junior started the game with a triple. Then just in case anyone forgot about her, she finished her day with an inside-the-park home run.
Campbell, batting first, finished that game with two singles, one double, three RBIs and two runs. She also forced an error which allowed her to reach base a fourth time.
Day-Jones, the senior batting third, only recorded two hits, three RBIs and one run, but it was her inside-the-park home run that gave Ragland some breathing room early by extending Ragland’s lead over Appalachian to 6-2 in the second inning.
Then in the loss to Woodland, Ragland’s leading trio combined to record eight of the team’s nine hits, with both Campbell and Day-Jones recording three each.
Adams only recorded two hits in the final game, but it was the junior’s first hit that drove in Campbell after she hit a triple to start the fifth inning.
The loss to Woodland marks the second-consecutive season that Ragland has fallen one win short of advancing to the Class 1A state playoffs in Oxford.
“We’re still young,” Lipscomb said. “We play an eighth-grader at third and an eighth-grader at shortstop and an eighth-grader in the outfield. So we’re going to be back.”
What to know
— In addition to Day-Jones, Ragland will also lose seniors Aubrey Ball and Cadence Buchanan. Ball joined the team this season, never having played softball before, and Buchanan returned to the sport after taking her junior season off. Lipscomb said both players grew into valuable team members he will miss.
— Day-Jones pitched the first inning against Appalachian and the first two innings against Woodland. Across those games, the senior struck out four of 18 batters while also giving up four hits. After leaving the circle, Day-Jones made several great catches in the outfield.
— Ragland struggled against Woodland in large part because the Purple Devils fell victim to three double plays. The first came in the second inning, and the third ended the game, but the second was the most pivotal. It came in the fourth inning at a time when the Purple Devils had gotten base runners on first and second without recording an out. Then the Woodland catcher caught a bunt and made the throw back to first before the Ragland player could get back.
Who said
— Lipscomb on coming close for the second-straight year: “Yeah, and that makes it hurt a little more too. Because they had every intention of going on.”
— Lipscomb on losing Day-Jones: “Wow, she is the face of the program. So (she) is in basketball and volleyball. … I’m going to miss her like everybody else in Ragland.”
— Lipscomb on the fight his team showed at regionals: “They fought and battled. I can’t say enough about them.”