Dandridge leads Winterboro's boys past Loachapoka

ALPINE — Chance Dandridge scored 28 points to lead Winterboro past Loachapoka 65-61 in the Class 1A Southeast sub-regional game Wednesday night.
With the win, the Bulldogs will travel to take on Georgiana in the 1A Southeast Regional semifinals Friday at 6:30 p.m.
"This win means everything to my boys," Winterboro head coach Marty Holland said. "They were a little nervous coming in, it has been a while since we have been to regionals. It was a lot on the table, it was a lot at stake. They fought hard, we got into a little crunch, but we were able to pull it out. I told them it doesn't matter if it is by one or 20 as long as you win at the end."
Dandridge came up big for the Bulldogs in the fourth. The junior scored eight straight points, including a pair of free throws to give Winterboro a 59-53 lead with 2:32 to play.
Dandridge also showed his play-making ability as he was able to find Dawson Mosley open under the basket for a layup to make it 61-55 with 1:58 left.
"I am just coming off of a concussion, so I am just now trying to get back into the game and getting my teammates involved," Dandridge said. "We are trying to do everything that we can to get to the promise land (the 1A state championship)."
The Indians scored four straight points to cut the lead down to 61-59, but Winterboro's Brandon Hunter would increase the lead to 63-59 on a pair of free throws with 32 seconds left in the contest.
Loachapoka's Jamari Payne was able to cut the Bulldogs' lead back down to 63-61 as he went coast-to-coast for a layup off a defensive rebound off of a missed free throw.
Loachapoka had a chance to tie the game with 12 seconds left in the game. Loachapoka's Courtney Dowdell would drive to the basket, but Winterboro's Eric Hale would block the layup attempt.
"After he passed by my teammate, I let him drive in, and I was just hoping that I blocked it," Hale said.
Loachapoka head coach Shane Colquhoun said he thought that there was contact on the layup attempt by Dowdell.
"I thought it was a foul," Colqunhoun said. "I have had this conversation if they get enough body (it is a foul). I can't just blame it on one call or one play. It is a 32 minute, if you execute throughout the game, that call would not have been so critical. (Winterboro) has a good team, they played hard. No.4 (Brody Hamm) shot it well. No.1 (Dandridge) is a beast. We didn't want to have to go man, but when you get down, you have to press a little bit to get it done."
Dandridge secured the Bulldogs spot in the regionals as he nailed a pair to make 65-61.
Dandridge is elated to make it back into the regional semifinals. Winterboro went to the regionals in Dadridge's freshman season. The 6-foot-0 guard said he still has a bad taste from losing to Skyland 47-44 in overtime in the regional semifinals in 2019.
"It motivates me a lot," he said. "We lost on a buzzer-beater, and that still sits with me. Every game that I play, I make sure I play hard, so I don't have to deal with that type of loss again."