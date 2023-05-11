Curry scores go-ahead run, Munford Red wins

MUNFORD — T.J. Curry knows how to butter his bread.
He is also quite familiar with how to play winning baseball. Curry is a fleet-footed center fielder for the Munford Red 10-and-under youth league team.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 10:55 pm
He lives to compete, and Curry strives to improve with each league outing. No. 6 did so again on Thursday night as he stoked the comeback fire in the Munford Red’s 11-7 win over the Munford Black in a heated recreation league contest.
On paper it was an upset, and it was the same on the field.
“We know how to hit, catch and slide,” Curry said.
As for him, Curry also knows how to score the go-ahead run. He did that as he stamped his foot on the home plate dish in the bottom of the fourth inning.
And on this night there were just four innings in the youth league tilt. But that was all that the Munford Red team needed.
Of course, Munford Red rallied from a 7-3 deficit in the last two innings of the night. Munford Red tied the game 7-7 in the third inning. The bats were cooking like the hotdogs on the backyard grill.
Munford Red got a streamlined double from Amis Landon, as well as an RBI single from Brinton Stewart and a Colt Freeman base hit in the bottom of the third.
Thank goodness for the rally caps. Munford Red also got a two-RBI single from Will Hammond. A throwing error from the Munford Black team allowed the game to be tied 7-7, as well.
“We knew the game was going to be close,” Munford Red catcher Landon Amis said.
The bottom of the fourth was also good to the boys from Munford Red. In that inning, Curry scored the go-ahead run on a Munford Black wild pitch. The Red was ahead, 8-7.
And Amis kept the line moving with a double to center field. Munford Red pitcher Brinton Stewart singled in another run, too, upping the Red lead to 9-7.
Stewart then scored Munford Red’s 10th run on a Munford Black wild pitch. The Red team would not finish the inning or the game either without taking an 11-7 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.
And as Munford Red second baseman Tallen Wade said, “We tried our best, and we played with our friends. Now we want to see who the all-stars are going to be.”
Over in the opposing dugout, Munford Black, the team with the decorative 12-6 record, could only think about what could have been and maybe what should have been. Munford Black had an early six-run lead in the game.
They got some pressure-packed hits with an Eli Studdard double, two Brian Swain, Jr. base hits in the first two innings, along with RBI swings from Braylon Huddleston and Corbin Smoot.
But it was Munford Red’s Will Hammond who stole home plate in the bottom of the second inning. The Red team would outhit Munford Black, 9-6 on the evening.
The right-handed Brinton Stewart of Munford Red was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and two walks. He gave up seven runs on six hits.
Taking the loss was Munford Black pitcher Eli Studdard. He yielded eight runs on seven hits, while striking out three and walking three.
Munford Black relief pitcher Jesse Taylor also served up three runs on two hits in the youth league baseball game.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
