Court dedication a 'great honor,' ex-Talladega coach Chucky Miller says

chucky miller court dedication 007 tw.jpg

Former Talladega coach Chucky Miller (middle) with Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee (left) and Talladega athletics director Darian Williams (right).

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — “I’ve spent most of my life here,” former Talladega High School basketball coach Chucky Miller said Friday night, just before the floor of the high’s school’s basketball court was named in his honor.

“I went to school here, I played here. It’s a great honor to have my name on the court, especially inside the arena that is named after my dad.”