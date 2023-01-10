Court dedication a 'great honor,' ex-Talladega coach Chucky Miller says

TALLADEGA — “I’ve spent most of my life here,” former Talladega High School basketball coach Chucky Miller said Friday night, just before the floor of the high’s school’s basketball court was named in his honor.
“I went to school here, I played here. It’s a great honor to have my name on the court, especially inside the arena that is named after my dad.”
The younger Miller’s coaching career lasted just over four decades, beginning at Wellborn, then following in his father’s footsteps to Talladega High, where he spent the last 20 years. His combined record is 785-347.
When he announced his retirement in 2020, he was also serving as THS assistant principal and athletics director.
During his tenure at Talladega, Miller never had a losing season and led the team to 20 wins or more or in 18 out of 20 seasons and 12 seasons with 25 or more wins. The Tigers won 12 county titles, 11 area titles and six regional championships. The Tigers made the Final Four six times, including each of the last four years of his coaching career, and, of course, won the Class 4A state championship in 2019. He was honored as coach of the year the same year.
The dedication would likely have taken place sooner, but Miller announced his retirement in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was not the ideal time for a large public gathering.
Chucky Miller’s mother, former Talladega City School Board member Bonnie Miller, was also present for the ceremony Friday.
“I appreciate the city schools honoring Chucky tonight, and I know he thanks them for the privilege he has,” she said. “So many coaches never get to enjoy what he had here. Talladega High has been his home away from home for many years, and we appreciate the fans, the faculty and the administration for honoring him tonight.”
Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee said he was proud to celebrate the memories of Miller’s accomplishments, to promote his legacy of leadership and integrity and to take pride in his pursuit of excellence.
“Tonight, we share in the pride of all of Coach Miller’s accomplishments,” Lee said.
Miller’s successor as head coach, Ryan Dawson, thanked Miller for the opportunity to work alongside him as an assistant, and for the example he set. He also thanked Miller’s wife “for sharing him with us” and for her own good example.
The honoree’s son, Trey Miller, brought the presentation full circle, telling the story of how his grandfather, Chuck Miller, had been promised “the gym of his dreams” in the early 1970’s, when Talladega High School was built. The gym was set down in the middle of the main school building, and later came to be named for the older Coach Miller.
“I want to thank THS for doing this for my dad,” he said. His father and grandfather had literally spent thousands of hours on the court, and “I appreciate all their hard work. I know my dad loves the game, and he loved coaching here. The things I saw here gave me an example of not only how to win but how to live.”
THS athletics director Darian Williams said Miller’s record spoke for itself, adding that “the game will miss him.”
Then a group of players that Miller had coached throughout his career accompanied him to the place where his signature was reproduced on the floor.
“The players came here and gave every effort, every day,” he said. “They came to play. I will always remember the good, and the bad, and all the players who have grown up and gone on to do great things. I remember all the standing room crowds, all the last minute shots, but the players are what I really remember, and what I’m proudest of.”