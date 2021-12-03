County rivalry game canceled after incident spurs fans to evacuate

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga-Talladega High School boys basketball game was canceled at halftime on Friday night.
During the intermission, fans appeared to run in from the lobby shouting at others to get out of the building. Most of the fans present ran toward the hallway opposite of the lobby, with many choosing to exit out the back of the building. Others chose to remain huddled in the hallway, with some expressing concerns about a possible, but unconfirmed, gun sighting.
Sylacauga City Schools superintendent Michele Eller said she stayed at the school along with other officials to reviewing security footage for hours after the incident occurred.
Eller described seeing two groups of young adults get into an altercation in the lobby, but she said none of them were associated with either school.
“We’re still investigating to see exactly where these young adults came from," Eller said. "They don’t belong to either group. You can see them throwing up some gang signs back and forth. You see them arguing in our lobby. Of course our janitor happened to be in the lobby because he was monitoring and cleaning throughout the game. He told them to leave. … You don’t see any kind of weapon or anything. The only thing we see are I guess hand signals or signs going back and forth and all we can tell is once they got to the door to go outside that that is where the group of girls get into a panic and start running in.”
Eller said the footage showed that the young adults described left the premises after the panic began.
Eller described the decision to cancel the remained of the game as "difficult" but said it was ultimately "the right call to make."
“Just with all of the mass hysteria I don’t think there would be any way for us to get the crowd under control and allow the game to be played the way it should be played," Eller said.
Talladega Supertantant Dr. Quentin Lee said it was unfortunate what happened on Friday night. Lee believes the game officials, as well as administrators from both schools, made the best decision to ensure the safety of the students and fans.
“There were some kids that got to arguing, but it hasn’t been confirmed that it has been Talladega kids or Sylacauga kids, “Lee said of the information that he gathered. “The police are working on it, trying to identify. We really don’t know the details other than the referees felt it was unsafe to continue the game, and they called the game. It’s embarrassing, but we have to do what’s in the best interest. I appreciate Sylacauga and our administration working together to keep the students and fans safe. ”
Lee said Talladega will take measures to keep fans safe when they enter Talladega High School for basketball games.
“We will definitely have to use the metal detectors that we have in place,” Lee said. “We really have to promote that culture of good sportsmanship. Unfortunately, things like this happen, and the players have to pay the penalty for the decision of others. They didn’t choose for the game to end, they didn’t tell somebody to come to act up. They were out there working on their craft playing. That’s the unfortunate part. We always have to be vigilant and take those extra security measures just like we have to do from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during school. You can’t take anything for granted, and we have to make sure we act in safety for everything. I applaud the efforts, they handled the situation correctly and both systems are working together to resolve it.”
Eller, who was hired as the superintendent during the summer, said the school actually had additional security on site Friday night in part because the home-opener against such a big rival was expected to draw a huge crowd. She said the school also took additional measures to ensure the altercation between Pike Road basketball players and Sylacauga students after a game last February was not repeated.
“Our whole concern was inside the gym to make sure that whatever happened last year when I wasn’t here, didn’t happen again," Eller said. "So we had taken clear measures to keep Talladega city on one side and to keep all our folks on the other side. To keep our student section three rows back, to keep our cheerleaders in front of our student section so there was a complete sequestering of our fans and our folks and their fans and their folks. And I will be honest that is what our main focus was in the gym to ensure our kids could play without distractions.”
Eller said in the future Sylacauga will enact several changes to ensure the safety of both fans and athletes. She said these changes will include having more officers present inside the gymnasium, using a metal detector and limiting tickets sold.
Sylacauga led Talladega 32-24 at the time the game was canceled.