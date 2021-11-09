CONDEMNED: Iervolino jury votes 10-2 for death penalty

PELL CITY — Michael Dale Iervolino has been sentenced to death for the murder of Nicholas Sloan Harmon.
After a day-long penalty phase Tuesday, the jury in the trial voted 10-2 for the death penalty for Iervolino on two counts of capital murder.
Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, who is prosecuting the case, said he was pleased that the Harmon family got the justice it wanted in the case.
“I think the sentence is appropriate,” he said, “and obviously the jury did.”
Iervolino was found guilty of both counts Monday, but the trial continued Tuesday morning to handle the lingering issue of his sentence.
The two counts both relate to the shooting death of Harmon, who was a member of the Air Force reserves and the 20 year-old son of St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon
One charge stated that Iervolino fatally shot the younger Harmon from inside of a vehicle, and the other stated that he fatally shot Harmon while Harmon was in a vehicle. Iervolino was found guilty and condemned on both charges.
The penalty phase began Tuesday morning with brief statements by both the prosecution and defense, largely stating what they expected to show during their case.
Both Giddens and Defense Attorney Bob Bentley told the jury that this new phase of the trial is largely about looking at aggravating and mitigating factors in the case to decide what the best sentence was.
Giddens only called one witness during his case, Sydney Collins with the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office. She testified that Iervolino was convicted of assault second degree in Jefferson County in April of 2007 and had served two years with the Alabama Department of Corrections after that conviction.
Bentley also only called one witness Fran McCoy, who is an expert in mitigation investigation.
McCoy testified that through interviews with Iervolino and his father she learned that he had a troubled childhood because of his mother often stealing and using drugs. She said Iervolino’s mother often involved her children in those activities.
McCoy said that Iervolino’s father had attempted to give him a decent upbringing after the pair divorced but was unable to after Iervolino and his older sister chose to live with their mother.
She said after this point, Iervolino began to suffer in school and eventually had several juvenile offenses. McCoy said in general Iervolino’s upbringing had a large amount of risk factors that could lead to criminal behavior in an adult and had few protective factors.
She also testified that Iervolino has suffered with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder since 2010 when he was set up to be robbed and shot in the leg, leading to the leg being amputated. McCoy testified that Ievolino was set up by a friend, tied up and shot point blank.
During cross examination, Giddens mentioned that Irondale police records show a different version of these events with the incident being called a drug deal gone wrong and records stating that Iervolino was shot by the perpetrators after he had begun to flee.
McCoy said that Iervolino was undergoing treatment for his PTSD while involved with the ADOC but had not received treatment since.
After a small lunch break following McCoy’s testimony both sides gave their closing arguments.
Giddens said in his closing that if the jury did not condemn Iervolino it would be like punishing Harmon twice.
Bentley said that the defense was not asking the jury to weigh Iervolino’s life with Harmon’s and that no one felt what had happened to Harmon was right. He said the case was no longer about guilt or innocence.
“This is a tragedy, what has happened in this case,” he said, but asked that the jury find for life imprisonment.
In his rebuttal, Giddens said that Iervolino seems to believe in the death penalty as he had given it to Harmon that night in Moody.
“We are always one witness short, and it's always for the same reason,” he said, adding that it is because the victim is not around to give testimony.
After the jury gave its verdict, Giddens praised his team for dealing with the logistical challenges of prosecuting a case in another county, but said the facts had been with them no matter where they were.
Giddens said he was happy that the family had gotten to see justice done.
“I’m really pleased for the family because it's been a long two years.” he said.
He also referred to his statement in his closing Monday: “Justice is the hope for those who suffer, and it's the dread for those who’ve done wrong.”
Giddens said the family has gotten the justice that it wanted.