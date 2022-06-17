Chris Mahand steps down at TC Central to coach son at Shades Valley

Chris Mahand has coached hundreds of players throughout his career, but he hasn’t been able to coach the ones that mattered the most to him. On Tuesday that changed as the Jefferson County Board of Education approved the hiring of Mahand as teacher and coach at Shades Valley High School.
“It was an opportunity for me being real close to retiring to finally get an opportunity to coach my son,” Mahand said. “I’ve done a lot for other people’s sons for 24 years of my coaching career. The coach has been on me the last couple of years about coming over there and helping the staff out. For me to get the opportunity to coach my son as a senior I didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to coach my own son for a change.”
Mahand spent 11 seasons in two stints as the Fighting Tigers’ head coach. In his first stop at TC Central, he went 33-7 from 2006-2008. After leaving Howell’s Cove for Talladega and Woodlawn, Mahand returned to TC Central in 2014. The Fighting Tigers went 28-52 during the last eight years under Mahand. TC Central’s last winning season under Mahand came in 2017 when it went 7-4 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Since that time TC Central has struggled on the field due to players transferring as well as having young teams. In the last four seasons, the Fighting Tigers have a 5-33 record.
“I definitely enjoyed my time at TC,” Mahand said. “It’s nothing that I regret even these last three years that haven’t been successful. Like I told the kids before it’s no fault of theirs that we haven’t had success over these last three years. When we started this three-year stint, we were playing a bunch of seventh and eighth-graders. Now they are about to be in the 10th grade and 11th grade and they will be on the same level as everyone else. I see a bright future for TC being TC like they were in the past.”
During his time at Howell’s Cove, Mahand was responsible for everything as TC Central had a limited number of coaches. Now Mahand will join the Shades Valley’s coaching staff as a linebacker coach.
“I wanted to have the ability just to coach,” Mahand said. “I didn’t want to be an assistant head coach or defensive coordinator or anything like that. Both positions were presented to me. Like I told the coach, I just want to sit back and enjoy coaching my son for a year without any other responsibilities except getting my position ready and my son ready to play week to week. That’s going to be refreshing because you don’t have to figure out the total game plan defensively or offensively or things that need to be done throughout the week as far as preparation.”
Over the years, Mahand has built lifelong relationships with some of his former players as well as other coaches and administrators throughout Talladega County.
“It’s mixed feelings about the situation,” Mahand said. “I’m sure players-wise, administration-wise, central office-wise that’s sad to see me go and I’m sad to leave. But to finally get a chance to coach my son I just want to take it for my family.”
Mahand has been a head coach for 17 of his 24-year career as a football coach. The veteran head coach said returning to the sideline as a head coach isn’t in his near future.
“I have been there and done that,” he said. “Right now, I still have a passion to coach football and that’s all I want to focus on right now.”