Chris Fernsler: County basketball tourney is a slam dunk

WINTERBORO — After six days, 16 games and a mountain of defensive rebounds, the Talladega County basketball tournament is over.
It was well worth the stress, the strain and the roar of the crowd. The lengthy tournament concluded with two super champions crowned last Saturday night at Winterboro High School.
The Childersburg Tigers exited with the boys super title after a hard-to-get 54-45 win over the Sylacauga High Aggies. The SHS boys were equipped for the long haul. They got a 17-point outing from senior forward Grant Hickey.
But the high-energy play of Childersburg High’s Sharod Robertson, Jordan Mann and senior guard Ja’kaleb Stone was too much for the Sylacauga High boys. Childersburg is an alarming 17-2 on the season.
The Talladega High girls also completed the county tournament with a super championship. The Tigers out-finessed the Winterboro girls, 61-44. Coach Rebecca Williams and THS are strolling right along with a 16-4 record.
Here's five quick impressions from watching all 16 games:
There was some other hardware handed out, as well, in last week’s county basketball tournament. The Sylacauga High boys and the Talladega girls won the large schools county crowns.
Some more team-bonding occurred, as well, with the Winterboro girls and the Childersburg boys taking the small schools county basketball tournament championships.
The area prep roundball fans turned out en masse for the Talladega County tournament. Almost 3,000 paying customers viewed the final four nights of the basketball spectacle.
In the final two days of the tournament every seat in the Winterboro Bulldog gymnasium was filled. There was standing room only on the final two nights of the basketball tournament.
In the Winterboro High 61-42 victory over Childersburg in the small schools girls title game on Thursday night, WHS got some herculean performances from freshman guard Katelyn Brown and seventh-grade forward Kaniya Duncan.
Brown went the basketball distance with 24 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots. Duncan was on her game, too, with 11 rebounds.
The Talladega High Tigers blew some defensive smoke in a 38-23 win over the Sylacauga Aggies for the girls small schools championship on Friday night.
Talladega High went overboard with its defensive intensity with sophomore guard Zae Cunningham, senior guard Houston Goins and junior Trinity Webb.
Of all the teams in the Talladega County basketball wingding, nobody poured through as many 3-pointers as the Sylacauga High boys.
The Aggies hammered home 26 baskets from 3-point range in three tournament games. Finding the range and pumping in the buckets were Sylacauga High’s Jay Campbell, Jahmari Jeffries, Grant Hickey and sophomore guard Ayden Crowe.