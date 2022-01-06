Childersburg unable to keep up with larger Homewood roster in loss to former coach Gavin King

CHILDERSBURG — On Wednesday night, coach Gavin King did what he did so often inside the Childersburg gym— he won. Only this time, it came at the expense of the Tigers as the first-year Homewood coach led the Patriots to a 60-50 victory over his former team.
However, King’s celebration with his new players would have to wait as several of his former players cornered the man they had looked to for guidance only eight months ago.
They just couldn’t let him off so easily. Not until he had given each of them a hug.
“Now that the game is over, I am their biggest fan,” King said. “But (they) definitely got some special players. I am rooting for them.”
Those players forced King and the Patriots (13-7) to sweat things out for most of the evening, even though Childersburg (10-5) was forced to lean on seven players while Homewood used platoon substitutions to utilize 14 different Patriots for a substantial amount of minutes.
“People will say the team goes off of the coach’s energy, but man, they feed, like they give me the energy,” Childersburg coach Sy Butler said. “They’re the ones that go out and lay it all out on the floor. … I couldn’t be more proud of them. Their effort was where it needs to be every game, and I told them if they play like that, a lot of people are going to have to play up to their standards.”
That standard required several Tigers to play through what can only be described as sheer exhaustion in the third and fourth quarters.
Childersburg captain Jada Swain scored 14 of her game-high 22 points during the second half on Wednesday, despite playing 29.5 out of 32 possible minutes. Swain’s final two points came off free throws knocked down in the final two minutes to cut Homewood’s lead to six. Once only 70 seconds remained, the Patriots slowed things down and forced the Tigers to send Homewood to the free-throw line.
Perhaps no player looked quite as worn out on Wednesday night as Childersburg co-captain Aubrey Foy who played a game-high 31 minutes. Homewood’s quick pace and full-court defensive pressure seemed to make Foy uncomfortable, or perhaps just exhausted, late in the second quarter, but she put all that aside down the stretch as she hauled in eight second-half rebounds.
Foy finished with a team-high 11 total rebounds and nine points.
“Jada and Aubrey, they get a lot of the credit for what goes on, but Rakiya (Spell) is, she is our X-factor,” Butler said. “She is that we need a bucket, go get it. And she is not afraid of the moment. So I couldn’t be more proud of her stepping up and playing the minutes that she did.”
It was Spell (27 minutes played) who time and again seemed to come up with the big, confidence-boosting play on Wednesday night, and she did some of her best work in the final nine minutes of the game.
With less than eight seconds left in the third quarter, Spell hurled her body forward to intercept an in-bound attempt from Homewood, denying them any chance at a buzzer-beater. She regained control of the ball and found an open teammate right as the buzzer sounded.
Any frustration Spell must have felt at coming up a second short at that moment, she likely wiped away when she drained a 3-point shot in the first 24 seconds of the fourth quarter. That shot cut Homewood’s lead to four, and Spell knocked down another shot at the 3-minute mark to cut the lead back down to six. She finished with 12 points.
“There’s times when I thought Rakiya had too much space and when she shot the ball, she drained them,” King said. “So in my mind, I am very frustrated because I know she is going to make that shot. We tried to make it a point to put a lot of pressure on her and Jada, and they still found ways to score. We knew it was going to be tough to keep Aubry off the offensive glass, and she still got offensive rebounds and putbacks. So yeah, it is frustrating knowing some of their strengths and at times us not being able to execute on defense.”
What to know
— The game's decisive moments came early in the second quarter when Homewood used a 12-0 run, lasting over two minutes, to take a 12-point lead. The Patriots knocked down two 3-point shots during the run, something Homewood struggled with in the first quarter, and managed to force multiple Childersburg turnovers while using a full-court press. The Patriots pressed that way for most of the game, but this was the one instance it truly rattled the Tigers.
— Caidyn Cannon paced Homewood with 12 points. She was joined in double figures by fellow senior Katelyn Pope (10 points) and sophomore Susie Whitsett (12). Seven other Patriots scored at least two points in the victory.
— Butler said Nykeria Kelley was a bit surprised to earn the start for him on Wednesday night, but she rewarded her coach’s faith with two blocks early in the third quarter and a much-needed putback early in the fourth quarter.
Homewood fouled eight times in each half, ensuring Childersburg got plenty of free-throw attempts. The Tigers finished 12 of 18 at the line while Homewood converted five of eight.
Who said
— King on what it was like to visit Childersburg: “Well, seeing from the opposing side how tough it is to come here and win certainly was eye-opening. Childersburg played very hard. … every time we got it to nine, 10, 11 seemed like they cut it to six. We just could not put them away.”
— Butler on Kelley: “Nykeria is going to be big for us. She is going to be big defensively. Now with her being in the game, rebounding takes a lot of pressure off Aubrey. So Aubrey can play that wing, she can play that slashing position so she doesn’t have to worry about rebounding every ball.”
— Butler on the effort his players gave: “As a competitor, you hate to lose and that is the great thing about the girls, they hate to lose. But games like this you head into a locker room, you feel like if anything you’ve really improved and it feels like a win.”