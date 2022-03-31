Childersburg,TCC’s Cam Swain leads 1A-3A All-Talladega County team

Even though Childersburg only had one experienced player returning from last season, head coach Johnny Johnson knew that his 2021-2022 team had a chance to make a deep run in the postseason.
Johnson was right as the Tigers finished the season with a 24-8 record falling to Plainview 67-51 in the Class 3A Northeast Regional Championship game. For the Tigers, this was their first trip to the regional championship game since 2017.
“I told them at the beginning of the season that this team could be special,” Johnson said. “It took us a while to gel but we got it going towards January. I thought we played some really good basketball and that’s what you want to do around tournament time. Our guys really stepped up and played really well. Our starting five and bench players played really well for us.”
Childersburg had seven players selected to the 1A-3A All-Talladega County Team, and Johnson was named the Coach of the Year.
Isaac Marbury and Kordes Swain earned first-team all-county honors.
Five other Tigers made the all-county team: Ja’Kaleb Stone and Sharod Robertson were second-team selections. Jordan Mann, Elijah Sims, and Caleb Swain were named to the honorable mention team.
Johnson said the turning point of their season came in a 91-57 loss to Ramsay in January. Johnson said that loss made the Tigers come together as a team.
“I thought that game really opened us up,” Johnson said. “We thought we were good, but they showed us that we are not there yet. After that ball game, we began playing great defense and great offense. Like I told them defense wins because some nights you may not shoot the ball well, but you can defend. I thought they bought into what I wanted to do and what we needed to do to win. They became a team. Every night we had someone different to score and that’s a big part of it. Every night someone came and played well.”
Johnson was selected as The Daily Home’s 1A-3A Coach of the Year.
“It all goes back to my players and coaching staff with coach (Robert) Kirkland, coach (Lachaunt) Prince, and coach (Sy) Butler who coaches the girls,” Johnson said. “It’s nothing that I do; I just put them in a position to win. For your peers to say that you did a great job with this group means so much. We work hard. We start in June in the weight room and practice hard. They don’t get a lot of days off in the regular season, we put the work in. I’m proud of the way we compete.”
Childersburg used teamwork to have success in 2021, but other teams had to receive great individual performances nightly for their teams to have success.
That was the case for Talladega County Central. The Fighting Tigers’ success in most games was determined by how well The Daily Home 1A-3A Player of the Year, Cameron Swain played.
Swain did all for the Fighting Tigers. The 6-foot-6 guard led the TC Central in every statistical category. Swain averaged 20.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 blocks, 3.5 assists, and 2.9 steals per game.
Swain led his team to an 11-14 record which included a Class 1A, Area 8 tournament championship with a 61-52 win over Woodland.
“Going into the season I was focused on making a statement and making a name for myself,” Cameron Swain said. “I wanted to be the person that people wanted to see play because he had a good game. Being Player of the Year means something to me. It’s really an honor because it means that not only the people around see the hard work that I have been putting in.”
TC Central head coach Acardia Garrett said that Swain is very deserving of being Player of the Year.
“He has always been a kid with a great work ethic,” Garrett said. “He has a great family, he’s just a great kid overall. I never had an attitude problem out of him. He’s always dependable, where he is supposed to be and he’s a good player. Those qualities are hard to find in one player.”
JaKendrick Tuck was a second-team selection for the Fighting Tigers.
Talladega County 1A-3A All-County team
ASD
Addison Taylor, first team
Stacey Phillips, second team
Triallen Washington, honorable mention
B.B. Comer
Zack Carpenter, first team
Devin Harvey, honorable mention
Devonta Carmichael, honorable mention
La’Jordan Seals, honorable mention
Fayetteville
Pacey DeLoach, first team
Marlon Cook, second team
Zeke DeLoach, honorable mention
Atticus Jacks, honorable mention
Winterboro
Chance Dandridge, first team
Brandon Hunter, second team
Troy McKinney, honorable mention
Dawson Mosley, honorable mention
Jadion Swain, honorable mention
Kaleb Merrett, honorable mention