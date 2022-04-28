Childersburg takes on Piedmont today in second round of 3A playoffs

Childersburg will travel to take on Piedmont in the second round of the AHSAA Class 3A playoffs today at 4:30 p.m. For the Tigers, this is their first time advancing to the second round of the playoffs since 2014. In the eight years since Childersburg made the second round, they have struggled but now they are trying to get back to the Childersburg standard.
“When you hear the name Piedmont you know that they are good in every sport every year,” Childersburg head coach Taylor Craven said. “We talked a lot this year about how Childersburg was a dominant school, especially in baseball. It was amazing when I was coming through high school at Handley how good they were. It was a program that a lot of programs tried to mimic and looked up to. We talk about it all the time and try to instill in our guys that you come from a good baseball program. Regardless of what it has been over the last 10 years, we have to get back to that. We are always preaching how great they used to be and how awesome it still is. We are just trying to get the standard back to where it used to be.”
Childersburg swept East Limestone 15-8, 11-1 in the first round of the AHSAA Class 3A playoffs last week. The Tigers fell behind 5-0 in the first inning, but they used a big fifth inning to take control of the game. In the second game, the Tigers fed off the momentum from the first game to cruise to an 11-1 win.
“It was a real big deal for our guys,” Craven said. “It hasn’t been done in a while. Last year they took the step and got into the playoffs. That was the first time in a while. We have talked all week about taking another step and getting to the second round. It meant a lot to the guys. We have some seniors, and you could see in their eyes how happy they were. I was super proud of them, they worked really hard for it. I’m glad for our fans. It was an awesome atmosphere. I’m so thankful for our students and our fans. It was a fun place to play at Garland Justice last Friday.”
With the win, the Tigers advanced to the second round where they will take on Piedmont. The Bulldogs have 23 games in a row including a first-round sweep of Sylvania 10-, 5-0 last week.
They are a really good team that hits the ball well,” Craven said. “They play good defense, and they have some consistent arms on the mound. They are not going to hurt themselves, so we have to do a good job of not hurting ourselves. We have to compete the whole time and keep the game close, so we have a chance in the last few innings where you have a shot to win.”
One of the players that Childersburg will depend on to slow down the Bulldogs is pitcher Ronald Williams. Williams was dominant in Childersburg’s 11-1 win to clinch the first-round series last week.
“He was landing all his pitches for strikes and throwing what he wanted to,” Craven said. “He never let them gain any momentum in the second game so we were able to score two or three runs here and there. With the way he was pitching I know they felt like once we were up five or six the game was over. He was dominant from the start and I’m proud of him for that. Last year, he didn’t have that dominant role, but we are going to rely on him heavily (today) at Piedmont.”
Craven will also rely on Elijah Sims to provide a spark at the bottom of the lineup. Sims is considered another leadoff batter for the Tigers. Craven said that Sims is the definition of a team player.
“Our nine-hole hitter Elijah Sims has been phenomenal,” Craven said. “He will bunt for you, he will steal bases, he will hit ground balls to move runners or score runners. He had a big hit in this first-round series. He has been great. When he is getting on like that it really changes the game for us. I really like our top of the lineup and middle. When Elijah Sims is doing well it’s nice having him on base for one, two, and three to come up.”
Not allowing free bases on pass balls will be vital against Piedmont. Childersburg will depend on John Daniel Oakes to control the game behind the plate. Oakes was stellar for the Tigers last week as he only allowed one passed ball.
“He was wonderful behind the plate,” Craven said. “He has one pass ball in two games. He had several big hits for us. He was a spark for us when we were down early in the game. He needs to get a lot of credit for that. He was the MVP of the week for us last week.”
Craven said getting off to a good start is one of the things that they have to do if they are going to give themselves a chance to win the game late.
“We have to play good baseball, not make many mistakes,” Craven said. “The biggest thing we have to do is compete and keep the game close in the last few innings. If we can keep it close in the sixth and seventh, I like our chances. We have to go out there and compete.”