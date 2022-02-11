Childersburg sophomore powers Tigers to fifth-consecutive area championship

CHILDERSBURG — On Thursday night, fatigue didn't fare any better against Childersburg sophomore Aubrey Foy than Saks did when she led the Tigers to a 65-42 win in the area championship game.
Foy's first break came with 96 seconds left in the game.
“I rest Aubrey when she is ready to rest, and that is basically never," Childersburg coach Sy Butler said. "I will ask her if she needs a break. ‘Nah, coach I am good.’ And that is just the mentality that she has. … As far as giving her a break, I don’t think she wants it. She could go play another game if she needed to.”
Foy, who missed all of last season due to her family's concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, finished the game with a team-high 14 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals and two blocks.
To no one's surprise, she was named the tournament's MVP following the Tigers' fifth-consecutive area championship.
"I put in the work. … You just put the work in and try your best, so I am proud of those numbers," Foy said.
Foy was joined in double figures by Mikayla Wells, who finished with 10 points.
Wells missed several weeks during the middle of the season due to COVID-19. She returned in the middle of January and has proven to be a spark for the Tigers defense lately.
Butler said he's especially proud of Wells, who started at the beginning of the year, for how she's handled her new role since she returned.
"First person off the bench, and she accepts the role," Butler said. "She comes in and plays great defense. She comes in, she’s active on the boards. She gives us an energy that we need.”
What to know
— Foy and Wells were joined on the All-Tournament team by three fellow Tigers, including Jada Swain, Rakiya Spell and Malea Jemison. The trio finished with five, eight and nine points, respectively.
— The Tigers previously defeated Saks 28-21 and 58-39 on Jan. 7 and Jan. 25, respectively.
— Childersburg started out on the right side of a 16-3 run that was powered in part by an aggressive, full-court defense that recorded three steals in the opening 2.5 minutes.
— The free-throw line was anything but kind to the Tigers on Thursday night. Childersburg finished the game 14 of 30 at the line. Saks also struggled, converting only 2 of 9 attempts.
Who said
Butler on Jemison’s performance: “She answered a challenge that we as a team gave her, like I said, to come out and put the ball on the ground. To lock in defensively, to get involved.
Butler on winning the area tournament in his first season: “It feels amazing, man. It definitely feels good. I can’t lie. A really good feeling just to know that the work that we put in as a team paid off. … They deserve it.”
Wells on her performance: “I feel like I played hard because I really wanted to win and I had to do what I had to do for my team to win.”