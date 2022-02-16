Childersburg sophomore overcomes doubts, year off to lead Tigers back to regionals

CHILDERSBURG —First-year Childersburg coach Sy Butler breathed a sigh of relief the first time he watched sophomore Aubrey Foy practice this season.
Foy’s done nothing to fall short of the expectations she set that very first practice. She’s averaging 12.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 5.4 steals and 2.25 assists a game this season.
Butler said Foy’s potential as a senior two years from now “is scary to think about. Not for me, but for people that is going to have to face her. She is growing. … That hunger to be great. She has a competitiveness that is unmatched by anybody.”
Foy’s numbers through two postseason games are strikingly similar. She averages 11.5 points, 12 rebounds, 5.5 steals and 1.5 blocks a game ahead of Childersburg’s showdown with Plainview in their Northeastern Regional opener Thursday at 3 p.m. at Jacksonville State.
That she’s doing it all after missing her entire freshman season because of her family’s concerns over the pandemic is even more impressive, but Foy remains her harshest critic. Both on the record and at home, the sophomore quickly points out her missed opportunities at the free-throw line, where she’s converted only 9 of 23 attempts (39 percent) this postseason.
“Aubrey’s expectations are probably higher than anyone else’s expectations because she wants to do well for her team,” said Aubrey’s mother, Anita Foy. “So if she is doing well one night she wants to try and come back and do the same performance the other night because if she does not, she ultimately feels that she has failed her team.”
Snapped back to reality
Thoughts of letting her teammates down nagged at Foy last season as she watched from a distance as a young, inexperienced bunch of Tigers more than lived up to their potential by finishing in the regional semifinals.
“You watch them succeed, and it is kind of like you feel guilty for not being there on the court with them. … I’m proud that they are succeeding and everything, but that should be me out there,” Foy said. “I should be helping them in some kind of way, and I can’t, and that just hurts sometimes.”
Foy’s parents decided during June or July of 2020, that Foy and her younger sister, Ainsley Foy, would be held out of in-person classes and athletics throughout the upcoming school year.
Foy said she completely understood her parents’ decision, but not seeing her teammates, classmates and other friends for almost a full year was a tough reality to swallow.
“These are people that I have basically spent my whole life with, and for a year, it is like I just disappeared,” Foy said. “For a year I wasn’t with them. It is human nature to have that social connection. … It was hard, obviously, you want to connect with people, you want to talk to people, you want to be with the people that you’ve always been with, and sometimes that just doesn’t work out.”
Then there was the virtual school concept itself, which Foy said felt overwhelming. Her mother said she remembers watching her daughter work through several late nights in order to keep up with course work which would have almost certainly come much easier in a classroom setting where she could more easily ask questions.
Last August, Foy returned to the classroom for the first time in 17 months. It was a relief to be back with her peers, but blipping back into reality, almost like she was a character in a Marvel movie, wasn’t without its speed bumps.
Foy struggled, sometimes in vain, to remain connected with friends throughout her isolation, but she felt more out of the loop than ever when she returned to school.
“Coming back, people would tell you things sometimes, and you’d be like that really happened,” Foy said. “And they would be like, 'Yeah, you missed it.' And those are the times when I would really think, man, I missed a lot. … Coming back to my 10th-grade year, I kind of felt what a freshman would feel like coming into high school because I missed my freshman year, I missed that transition period.”
Finding her place
Foy also felt a bit uneasy about rejoining the basketball team this season.
“I was worried like, 'Am I going to get along with these people?'” Foy said. “'Am I going to bond with them as much as I want to bond with the team?'”
Any lingering doubts about her place on the team were quickly put to bed as Childersburg started the season with five straight victories. Foy was responsible for 21 percent of the Tigers’ points, 31 percent of the rebounds, 20 percent of the steals and 32 percent of the assists through that stretch.
Her teammate, Mikayla Wells, sums it up even better.
“For her to miss a year, it feels pretty good because she came back a monster,” Wells said.
The Childersburg coach isn’t surprised to hear Foy struggled with confidence early this season. When she started in 2019, the Tigers looked to her for rebounds and a good defensive effort.
Butler was asking her for far more this season. He needed a scorer, and Foy has recently proven up to the task crossing the 20-point threshold three times in the last eight games after failing to score more than 17 before.
“As an athlete, you try to go back to that familiar place,” Butler said. “You try to go back to that place where you were comfortable in. Again I think that shows the growth of Aubrey as an athlete, as a person to be able to step out of that comfort zone and become comfortable being uncomfortable.”
Her offensive surge has coincided with another challenge from Butler to begin shadowing opponents' top-scoring threats.
“I think she is the best defender in the county,” Butler said. “Just mentally, physically, the effort she brings to that side of the ball. That is what makes Aubrey who she is.”
To Foy, this level of trust from both her head coach and her teammates was exactly the boost of confidence she needed ahead of the postseason.
Speaking of which, around Childersburg, playing basketball deep into February is nothing new, but winning the Class 3A, Area 9 championship was a special milestone for Foy, and she looks forward to reaching more as the postseason progresses.
“In my personal belief, I think that might have been just a little more appreciative for me,” she said. “To come back this year and to win and go that far knowing that I took a year off, but I am still that well enough, and our team is still that good enough to reach that point. I was definitely happy about it.”