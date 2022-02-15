Childersburg rides fast start to earn first sub-regional win since 2017

CHILDERSBURG — Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson felt nervous before Tuesday night’s showdown with Weaver in the Class 3A sub-regional. That sentiment didn’t seem to be shared by his players in the Tigers’ 74-50 victory to secure the school’s first trip to the regional semifinals since 2017.
“I’m proud of how we came out, played, set the tempo,” Johnson said. “Again, Jordan Mann made a great shot to get us started, but just happy for us to make a trip to the region. We haven’t done it in a long time.”
The Tigers didn’t waste a second backing that confidence up on Tuesday night. Mann sank a 3-point shot in the opening five seconds and Childersburg never looked back as the Tigers outscored Weaver 15-2 in the opening 3.5 minutes.
At the break, Childersburg held a 48-27 lead and the Tigers used an 8-0 run in the opening 2.5 minutes of the third quarter to maintain firm control of the game in the second half of their 24-point victory that honestly wasn’t as close as the final score would suggest.
“We played way better,” Childersburg point guard Sharod Robertson said. “Nobody had attitude tonight, we just came to play as a team.”
Robertson got the chance to play a starring role for the Tigers on Tuesday. He finished the evening with a team-high14 points, three rebounds, three steals and one assist.
“It felt good, I usually see to pass the ball, but I just had open shots so I just took them and knocked them down,” Robertson said.
He wasn’t the only Tiger knocking down shots. Childersburg junior Isaac Marbury scored all 11 of his points in the opening quarter thanks largely to his performance behind the arc where he knocked down three shots. Marbury also dominated inside the paint to finish with a team-high eight rebounds.
Childersburg junior Kordes Swain also shined inside the paint, hauling in six rebounds to go with 13 points, two blocks and one steal.
Mann, a fellow junior, finished the evening with 12 points, all of which came on 3-point shots. He also recorded a team-high three blocks in the victory.
“They understand the situation now is you got to win,” Johnson said. “You got to go out and play every ball game and that is what we’re doing. They’re mature.”
What to know
— Nine different Tigers scored on Tuesday night, and eight of those players scored in the first half and all of those guys scored at least five points.
— Weaver’s best sequence came during the final 30 seconds of the first half as the Bearcats put together a 7-0 run, the highlight of which included a successful 3-point shot from halfcourt by junior Tristan Brown.
— Brown finished the evening with a game-high 15 points. Jeffrey Miles scored 13 points to finish second for the Bearcats.
Who said
— Johnson on Robertson: “It was great for Sharod, because he been down, but playing great defense. He missed some games, but to be able to come back as a point guard and be able to score a little bit for us and get some assists so that gets his confidence up that he can help us down the stretch.”
— Johnson on the trip to Jacksonville State: “It’s experience. None of the guys on that team have done that before. So they get a chance to see that big floor in Jacksonville so it is rewarding that the hardwork you did during the summer, now you got the opportunity to go get on the big floor and everybody can watch you play.”
— Robertson on the hot start: “Coach just told us to put the pressure on them and that is what we did.”
Up next
— Childersburg will face Sylvania at Jacksonville State on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.